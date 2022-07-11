How to Spend Your Free Time in Bristol

Bristol seems to be continuously voted as one of the best places to live in the UK and it only takes a quick trip to the city to understand why this is the case. There is so much to do in Bristol and it is the kind of place where you feel at home the minute you step inside, even if you have never been before. So, once you are here, what do you do? This article is going to go into more detail about some of the best activities available in Bristol that you can do in order to fully appreciate how great it is.

Head to the Bristol Museum and Art Gallery

To start off the list, one of the best things that you can do is to go for a visit along to the Bristol Museum and Art Gallery. Here, you are going to be able to see a whole range of different subjects that include but are not limited to the likes of Natural History and Egyptology.

You are also going to be able to enjoy some of the work that is put on display by local artists thanks to the glorious array of art within the gallery. One of the highlights is the Banksy statue, which is entitled "Paint Pot Angel" that a lot of people enjoy visiting every day. The best part is that entry into the museum is absolutely free.

Enjoy Food at Local Cafes

With a lot to do in Bristol, you are almost certainly going to want to take some time to relax and what better way to do this then at one of the local independent cafes. There are some of the best cafes in the UK situated in Bristol so you truly are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking where to go.

Enjoy Some Downtime

Although you are exploring the city, you should make sure to factor in some downtime. If you are staying here overnight, you could do this in the early evening or the following morning. However, for day-trippers, you could do while commuting around. When enjoying downtime, you should aim to do less strenuous activities and don't try to squeeze too much in, either. For instance, if you love playing games as a way to relax and enjoy downtime, the first moment you get to yourself, start by looking up mobile casinos. Then, the next time you have a moment, you can play one game, and the time after that another.

Explore the Street Art

Bristol has always been famous for its amazing array of street art. This is because of the fact it is where Banksy first displayed some of their work and the city is still believed to be the home of Banksy, despite the fact there are still debates about their identity. As such, you should certainly take a tour in which you are going to be able to explore some of the amazing street art. There are specific tours available; however, if you choose to do it yourself then it is recommended that you go to a tourist office and get yourself a map that shows where some of the best street art in Bristol is. There are a lot of fun different places so you can walk round them and enjoy eyeing up the originality of these artists.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)