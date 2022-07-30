How are Canadians passing their free time in 2022?

Canada is one of the world's biggest and most developed countries, filled with vast nature spectacles and wildlife. The majority of Canadian people spend their time out in nature taking in the beautiful scenery, while others enjoy the comfort and warmth of their own homes.

Here are some interesting ways Canadians are spending their time, and one can even take notes and try some of these activities out themselves.

Meditation & Mindfulness

It's a known fact that Meditation can help reduce stress, increase blood flow, and boost overall happiness. Even though most practices of meditation are done sitting down, you can still practice the art of meditation standing up. In fact, masters of the Chinese martial art Yi Quan instruct their students on how to meditate while standing up using a simple technique. With all the lovely scenery in Canada, you would be crazy not to practice meditation or mindfulness.

Working out/Exercise

If you have fifteen minutes to spare, you can squeeze in a quick workout on your slate. It's much better to go out for a run than to stay at home swiping on your phone. Consider basic exercises such as squats, lunges, and pushups.

Photography

Since Canada has beautiful landscapes and pristine scenery, it might be a good idea to save up and buy yourself a nice camera. To get started look for a good DSLR or Mirrorless camera body and get yourself a wide-angle lens. A wide-angle lens is vital if you want to get the whole scene in the frame.

Listening to music

With endless albums and singles available at the tip of our fingers, it has never been easier to access our favorite artists wherever we are. You could be waiting for your chai latte and starburst and listening to some Waylon Jennings or stuck in traffic jamming out to some blues music. With apps like Spotify and Apple music, you could even download your favorite music and enjoy it offline.

Gambling

Even though some might look down upon those who gamble, gambling is still a fun and exciting activity if done responsibly. As they say, moderation is key. After a hard day's work, going on online and hitting some slots at an Online Casino might just take the edge off.

Reading

Even though it feels like a tedious and mundane activity to some, reading is a great way to pass time. Apart from being very entertaining, reading has countless benefits for your well-being.

Benefits of reading

Reading is a good workout for the brain, which improves memory function

Reading improves the ability to focus and your attention span

Reading improves the quality of sleep

Since books are filled with valuable info, you learn a lot of general knowledge

Watching a good movie

Watching a masterpiece of a film or a good youtube video is always an engaging way to pass your time. A film by Stanley Kubrick or Quentin Tarantino is considered to be a masterpiece, making them a good place to start. You could watch inglorious bastards by Tarantino, an action-filled WW2 film, guaranteed to keep you watching.,

