Read why World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20

World Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 20. The purpose of the day is to increase awareness of children's rights and improve their standard of living.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
World Children's Day is observed annually on November 20 to commemorate the day in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and its ten guiding principles. The purpose of the day is to increase awareness of children's rights and improve their standard of living. Additionally, it promotes cross-cultural understanding and raises kids' awareness of how to better their own welfare.

World Children's Day History: In 1954, the first World Children's Day was observed. On November 20, 1954, the inaugural Universal Children's Day was observed. Since that time, this date has been established as Children's Day or Universal Children's Day, which is observed on this day each year.

The Child's Rights Convention was ratified by the UN General Assembly in 1959. Additionally, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child celebrates its anniversary on November 20. It was chosen to observe this day as Children's Day result. World Children's Day Significance:

On this day, it was determined to grant children's rights alongside those of adults. Since then, the anniversary of children's rights has been observed on Children's Day. This year's Child Rights Week is observed from November 14 through November 20. World Children's Day Theme 2022:

Child Rights Week is being organized by UNICEF. World Children's Day 2022 will focus on "Inclusion, for every child." India's famous structures, including Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, State Legislative Assembly buildings, and historical sites, lit up in blue in honour of World Children's Day. (ANI)

