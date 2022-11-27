Left Menu

5 things to remember while throwing a fun Bachelor Party for your BFF

Stressed about how to throw the perfect bachelor party for your BFF? Fret not. Here are 5 steps you can take to easily throw a fiesta everyone shall cherish for life.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 14:14 IST
5 things to remember while throwing a fun Bachelor Party for your BFF
Representative Image (Image Source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

If you hear the wedding bells ring for a BFF, don't just call him up to wish him for the upcoming nuptials. It's time to throw a fiesta to make his remaining days as a bachelor memorable and fun. And here we are to help you out with these 5 things to keep in mind while planning the perfect bachelor party. 1. Pin your locationBe it a beach resort or a farmhouse, the perfect bachelor party can be held at any location. Just make sure to book it in time. Keep in touch with the groom to schedule the party a few weeks before the wedding.

2. Prop to the topAdd life to your party by adding props like fancy lighting, good-quality speakers, balloons and banners with quirky messages for the groom-to-be. 3. Munches and GulpsFood to munch and drinks to gulp down, are quintessential for any party. And when you're going to celebrate a future groom's final moments as a bachelor, it's a must to have enough shots that nobody goes dry for the night.

4. Set the dance floorNo matter where you plan the party, having arrangements for music and dance is a must. Set up a high-quality music system and get the party grooving all night. 5. Capture each momentParties last a few hours, but their memories last a lifetime. Hire a photographer to capture the day's memorable moments. When you look back at the pictures after a few years, you're bound to have a smile on your face.

Once it's all done, just enjoy the jamboree you have worked so hard to plan. And make it a moment your BFF would never forget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022