Left Menu

Designer Mayyur Girotra to add colours of India to New York Pride 2023 with his collection

Celebrated couturier Mayyur Girotra is all set to give an Indian twist to New York City (NYC) Pride this year.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 17:12 IST
Designer Mayyur Girotra to add colours of India to New York Pride 2023 with his collection
Designer Mayyur Girotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

June is less than three weeks away, and that means the Pride month is just around the corner. Interestingly, renowned couturier Mayyur Girotra is all set to give an Indian twist to New York City (NYC) Pride this year. In collaboration with Pride at Google and the Indus Google Network, Mayyur announced the launch of his first luxury pret line, AIKYA, which will debut at an exclusive showcase that will kickstart Pride month and celebrate New York Pride 2023 on 2nd June in New York City.

AIKYA, meaning unity, is a fusion of western silhouettes with Indian embroidery and techniques. Mayyur's expert craft blends a vibrant mix of colours and emotions that represent the LGBTQIA+ community worldwide. The collection will be showcased at Ave - Soho, amidst a backdrop of historic photographs of queer people from India.

About the launch, Mayyur said, "I dedicate a love letter to my LGBTQIA+ family through the lens of my craft. From concept to execution, Google team have been strategic partners in building my vision." "We are excited to partner with Mayyur Girotra showcasing at Ave - W Broadway - NYC to celebrate Pride with the South Asian community to extend the conversation beyond conventional boundaries. We hope this show will leave the audience feeling a sense of connection to the collection," said Shilpa Maniar Leader of the Indus Google Network in New York.

Pride Month, also known as LGBTQ Pride Month, is observed in June in the United States and other countries across the world. New York hosts the country's largest pride parades each year, and approximately 5 million people attended 2019 World Pride there , a global LGBTQ festival that marked the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising.

Pride celebrations - including parades, festivals, parties and picnics - are held throughout the month in different cities across America. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023