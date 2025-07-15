How to Travel to Vietnam on a Budget?

Vietnam is one of Asia’s most budget-friendly travel destinations. It combines rich history, vibrant cities, and stunning landscapes at a fraction of the cost. Whether you're a solo traveller, backpacker, or planning a friends’ trip, you can experience the best of this country.

With smart planning, timely bookings, and essential protections like travel insurance, your trip can be smooth, memorable, and extremely affordable. Let’s see how.

Smart Travel Choices to Save Big in Vietnam

Planning your Vietnam trip on a budget doesn't mean compromising on experiences. The country offers incredible value for every rupee spent if you know when and how to book smart.

From choosing the right season to picking the right meal, here's how to explore Vietnam affordably.

1. Travel During the Off-Season

May to September is considered the off-season in many parts of Vietnam, especially in the central and northern regions. While it is the monsoon period, showers are often short and manageable.

Benefits include:

Lower hotel and flight prices. Fewer tourists at major spots like Ha Long Bay and Sapa. Special discounts from local vendors and tour operators.

2. Book Budget Flights and Passes Early

Book international flights at least 2 to 3 months in advance to get the best deals, particularly to Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City.

For domestic travel, try:

Sleeper buses that reduce both travel and hotel costs. Train passes that offer scenic routes through the countryside. Transport combos for multiple intercity routes.

3. Get an E-Visa Online

Vietnam’s e-Visa process is quick and affordable. It costs around $25, requires no intermediaries, and is processed within 3 to 5 business days.

Apply only via the official immigration site to avoid scams. The e-Visa allows entry through most airports and land crossings, making it perfect for flexible plans.

4. Stay in Budget Accommodations

Vietnam offers excellent value with guesthouses, hostels, and homestays.

Affordable options include:

Hostel beds starting at ₹400 in popular tourist hubs. Private rooms under ₹1,200 with clean amenities. Family-run guesthouses that offer local tips and free breakfast. Use booking platforms that allow filters for budget stays and real guest reviews.

5. Use Local and Public Transport

Get around like a local to save more. Ride-hailing apps like Grab are reliable for short distances.

Other cheap options:

Local buses cost ₹10–₹30. Scooter rentals are available from ₹300 per day. Sleeper buses between cities that double as night accommodation.

6. Eat at Local Street Stalls

Vietnam’s street food is fresh, affordable, and incredibly diverse.

Try dishes like:

Pho with chicken. Banh mi filled with egg, tofu, or grilled vegetables. Fresh spring rolls with rice noodles and herbs.

Eating at places popular with locals ensures great taste and low prices.

7. Experience Adventure Activities

Vietnam offers thrilling experiences that don't always break the bank.

You can:

Explore scenic trails in national parks like Phong Nha-Ke Bang.

Rent a bicycle for a day and explore rural villages, rice paddies, or city outskirts.

Head to coastal spots like Nha Trang or Phu Quoc, where you can go scuba diving.

As you plan your adventures, remember the importance of being covered. Insurers like Digit Insurance understand the modern traveller's need for protection, with policies that specifically cover exciting one-day activities such as scuba diving and skydiving.

8. Explore Free or Low-Cost Attractions

Many of Vietnam’s best experiences are free or come at a small fee.

Don’t miss:

Walking around Hanoi’s Old Quarter or Hoan Kiem Lake. Visiting beaches in Da Nang or watching the sunset in Hoi An. Local markets, temples, and public festivals.

9. Shop Smart at Local Markets

Markets in Vietnam offer souvenirs, clothes, and snacks at bargain prices.

Keep these tips in mind:

Start bargaining at half the quoted price. Shop later in the day for better deals. Buy multiple items to request a combo discount. Famous markets include Dong Xuan in Hanoi and Cho Dem in Da Nang.

10. Don’t Skip Travel Insurance

While it may seem optional, having international travel insurance can protect you from unexpected medical or travel issues.

A good policy covers:

Emergency healthcare. Trip cancellations or changes. Lost baggage or important documents.

It is a small cost that can save you from bigger expenses during the trip.

Estimated Budget Breakdown for a 7-Day Vietnam Trip (Per Person)

Here is a practical cost breakdown to help you estimate your total expenses if you are planning a 7-day itinerary. From flights and food to local transport and travel insurance, this table covers the essentials so you can plan smart and save where it matters most.

Category Estimated Cost (INR) Notes Flights (Round Trip) ₹18,000 to ₹25,000 Book 2 to 3 months in advance for better fares Visa Fees ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 E-visa available for Indian passport holders Accommodation (Budget Hotels/Hostels) ₹4,000 to ₹7,000 Shared hostels or basic hotels in major cities Local Transport ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 Includes Grab bikes, buses and scooters Food and Drinks ₹2,500 to ₹3,500 Budget-friendly street food and cafes Sightseeing and Entry Tickets ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 Covers heritage sites, museums and guided city tours Adventure Activities ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 Trekking, kayaking or ziplining in spots like Ha Long Bay or Phong Nha Shopping and Miscellaneous ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 SIM cards, laundry or souvenirs

Travelling to Vietnam on a budget is not just possible. It's practical. From saving on flights and accommodation to enjoying authentic street food and low-cost adventures, every rupee goes a long way.

With the right planning and coverage, Vietnam promises an enriching experience that is both affordable and worry-free.

