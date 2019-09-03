Azafran Launches Ecocert certified organic A2 Ghee

Azafran Innovation's Organic A2 Ghee is made from fresh cow's milk produced by grass-fed Gir cows, a breed of beautiful cows that are indigenous to India. Azafran's Organic A2 Ghee is the only ECOCERT certified organic A2 ghee in India. Rich in Omega 3 and vitamin E & D, it is easy to digest and boots immunity.

The cows follow their natural feeding behaviour by grazing in pastures full of grasses while basking in the sun. They rest in the afternoon under tree shades. The milk is removed by hand, boiled and inoculated with curd to make the whole curd. It is then churned to get butter which is melted to get pure cow's ghee.

Made from 100% clarified butter (made from non-homogenized whole Gir cow's milk). Azafran's Grass-fed Gir cows organic A2 ghee is the only ECOCERT certified organic A2 ghee in India.