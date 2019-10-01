For first time, Sara Ali Khan poses with brother Ibrahim

In a first, the popular Pataudi siblings - Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan - are dazzling together on the cover of this month's edition of 'Hello!' magazine. The festive issue featured the two flaunting elegant co-ordinated outfits where the 'Kedarnath' debutant is draped in a black net sari paired with an asymmetrical colourful shiny blouse. Meanwhile, her brother is wearing a black jacket-style ensemble with a multicoloured pair of pants.

The sibling duo is sure to get you in the festive mood as they look every bit royal and larger-than-life in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensembles. Sharing the cover on their official Instagram handle, the magazine captioned, "First time ever: Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan play muse to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in our festive issue and talk about their bond, legacy and life ahead."

While this is the very first time that Sara has shared space with Ibrahim professionally, the two's bond is not a secret as they have been active in documenting heartfelt posts for each other on social media. On the work front, the 24-year old is shooting for her next 'Coolie No. 1' with Varun Dhawan. It is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

The upcoming feature will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic. (ANI)

