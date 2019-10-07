Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan celebrate Maha Navami at pandal in Juhu

Hrithik Roshan whose latest outing 'War' is smashing box-office records, today visited veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee's Durga Puja pandal along with his father Rakesh Roshan in Juhu, Mumbai. The father-son duo sought the blessings of goddess Durga on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami.

Sporting a casual look, Hrithik rocked a rouge-coloured shirt over a black t-shirt paired with black jeans. While Rakesh wore a checked shirt with brown pants and dark sunglasses. Hrithik and Rakesh performed puja before the Durga idol adorned in a beautiful saree and ornaments.

They also posed graciously for shutterbugs along with Biswajit Chatterjee. Hrithik was recently seen in 'War' that also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The high-octane flick sees the male lead actors push their bodies to pull off jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in a bid to beat each other.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'War' had released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)