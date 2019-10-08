United States gets its first cannabis cafe

In a first, the United States on Tuesday opened the doors of its maiden cannabis cafe. Named 'Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe,' the eatery will be the first farm-to-table restaurant that highlights cuisine and cannabis.

The authorities of West Hollywood created eight cannabis consumption licenses and of more than 300 applicants, however, Lowell Farms was granted the first one, the restaurant said. The restaurant will be the first cafe in the United States to be granted a fully legal cannabis consumption license, reported CNN.

At the cafe, head Chef Andrea Drummer has created a special menu that will be reflected Californian flavors, and it will feature seasonal dishes. Because of current cannabis legislation, the restaurant said that its dishes will not be infused with cannabis. "In harmony with the West Hollywood community, the restaurant will offer a first-of-its-kind nightlife experience," a spokeswoman told CNN.

"Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe will serve as a welcoming and safe environment for all to enjoy and learn about consumption in the newly legal world of cannabis," the spokesperson added. The guests will have the opportunity to smoke marijuana at the cafe using joints, pipes, and bongs. With the area of the 5,900-square foot, the cafe will have both a smoking and non-smoking patio, and the entire indoor space is a designated smoking area.

"Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe' was created because we believed there needed to be a destination for everyone to openly enjoy cannabis in the community," the cafe said in a statement. "It is a welcoming space for those who are cannabis connoisseurs and those who are canna-curious and looking to experience cannabis in a welcoming atmosphere," the statement added. (ANI)

