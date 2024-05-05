Left Menu

REC Subsidiary to Establish Presence in GIFT City with RBI Approval

REC Ltd, an Indian NBFC, received RBI approval to establish a subsidiary in GIFT City, Gujarat. The subsidiary will engage in lending, investment, and other financial services within GIFT. This expansion allows REC to diversify its portfolio and explore new growth opportunities in India's financial services hub.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 19:05 IST
State-owned REC Ltd on Sunday said it has received RBI's approval to set up a subsidiary in GIFT City, Gujarat.

The proposed subsidiary will engage in a range of financial activities as a finance company within GIFT, including lending, investment, and other financial services, a company statement said.

According to the statement, REC Ltd, under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has received a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for setting up a subsidiary in Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The decision to expand operations into GIFT, a burgeoning hub for financial services in India, comes as REC continues to diversify its portfolio and explore new avenues for growth, it stated.

Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC Ltd said in the statement, "The GIFT City platform offers a conducive environment for international lending activities coupled with world-class infrastructure. We are confident that REC will harness these advantages to carve a niche for itself in the global market.''

