IAF Corporal, Garlanded by Newlywed Sister 15 Days Ago, Martyred in J&K Attack

When Indian Air Force IAF Corporal Vikky Pahade left home to rejoin his unit in Jammu and Kashmir after attending his sisters wedding 15 days ago, little did his family know that it would be last time they see him alive.Pahade 33 was among five personnel who were injured when terrorists attacked an IAF convoy near Shahsitar in Pooch district on Saturday evening.

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 05-05-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 19:00 IST
When Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal Vikky Pahade left home to rejoin his unit in Jammu and Kashmir after attending his sister's wedding 15 days ago, little did his family know that it would be last time they see him alive.

Pahade (33) was among five personnel who were injured when terrorists attacked an IAF convoy near Shahsitar in Pooch district on Saturday evening. He later succumbed to his injuries at a military hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Khatri said the mortal remains of Pahade, a resident of the Nonia Karbal area of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, will be brought to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra by special plane of the Air Force on Monday.

The remains will reach Chhindwara in a special vehicle, and the last rites will be performed with a guard of honour, he said.

According to family members, Pahade joined the IAF in 2011. He is survived by his wife, Rina and son, Hardik, who has his birthday next month.

Pahade had rejoined his unit on April 18 after attending his younger sister's wedding, they said. Condoling the death, the IAF, in a post on 'X', said, ''The CAS (Chief of Air Staff) Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari & all personnel of Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief.''

