Right to left and left to right - October 9, this year is a Palindrome Day!

Today's date 9.10.2019 is quite rare- it is a palindrome, which means it reads the same way backward and forward. Merriam Webster defines palindrome as a word, verse, sentence or a number that reads the same both ways backwards or forwards.

Some notable examples are, Nitin (word), Madam I'm Adam (a sentence) or 1881 (a number). If we go by one of India's most predominantly used date notation, the d-mm-yy format, we get 9-10-2019 (9102019).

We can also discover different palindrome days on different occasions using different date formats. For example, on using m-dd-yy format this year, the days from September 10-19 were palindrome days. For eg: 9-10-19 (91019); 9-12-19 (91219) and so on till 9-19-19 (91919).

Remarkably, every year since 2011 has had 10 consecutive palindrome days in this format! In 2011, Aziz Inan, a professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Portland, compiled a list of palindromic dates in the current century in the mm-dd-yyyy format.

The first palindromic day in this century was on October 2, 2001, and this year September 10 was also a palindromic day as per the format. The nearest next palindromic day is the same format will fall on February 20, 2020, and September 2, 2090, will be the last palindrome date of this century. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)