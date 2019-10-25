International Development News
Development News Edition

More years in education linked to lower risk of alcohol dependence

Spending years in education not only adds to one's wisdom and knowledge but might have an impact on an individual's drinking behaviour.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 11:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 11:16 IST
More years in education linked to lower risk of alcohol dependence
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Spending years in education not only adds to one's wisdom and knowledge but might have an impact on an individual's drinking behaviour. It may also reduce their risk of alcohol dependence, according to a study published in Molecular Psychiatry.

To assess the possible effects of educational attainment on alcohol use behaviours and alcohol dependence, a team of researchers used two-sample Mendelian randomisation statistical methods. They used genetic data generated by international genomics consortiums and examined a set of 53 genetic variants previously associated with differences in educational attainment, and their links with certain alcohol use behaviours.

They tested which of the 53 variants associated with educational attainment in one study were present in the DNA of people who reported different alcohol use behaviours in the other study. Dr Falk Lohoff, the corresponding author of the study said, "Using data from a total of approximately 780,000 study participants, we found that genetic variants associated with an additional 3.61 years of schooling were associated with an approximately 50 per cent reduced risk of alcohol dependence."

"The presence of genetic variants associated with educational attainment also affected the pattern of alcohol use and type of alcoholic beverage people consumed," Lohoff added. The authors showed that genetic variants associated with higher educational attainment were not associated with the total amount of alcohol people drank in a week, but with a reduced frequency of binge drinking (consuming six or more units of alcohol per session), frequency of memory loss due to drinking, total drinks consumed per drinking day and weekly intake of distilled spirits, beer and cider.

The association with drinking fewer spirits was more pronounced in women than it was in men, while decreased average weekly beer plus cider intake was more pronounced in men than women. Genetic variants associated with increased educational attainment were also associated with more frequent drinking in both men and women, with drinking alcohol with meals, especially in men, and with higher consumption of wine.

"It is important to understand that while these genetic variants allow us to investigate the possible effect of educational attainment on alcohol consumption and alcohol dependence, this doesn't mean that educational attainment can't be modified," said Lohhoff. (ANI)

Also Read: Ailments, medical conditions are confidential individual right: Bachchan after leaving hospital

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Hengtong CABLESCOM joins the "POR TI" Healthy Habits Program

&#160;Recently, Hengtong CABLESCOM joined the&#160;POR TI Program, which is organized around a complete Program of Sensitization and Training on Healthy Habits, in collaboration with Fundacin Ibercaja and Hospital Quirn Salud. The duration ...

Vistara to start daily flights on Mumbai-Colombo route from Nov 25

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Mumbai-Colombo route from November 25 this year. Colombo will be the fourth international destination for the airline, it said.Since August this year, t...

UK: Nationality of 32 people found dead in a truck yet to be confirmed, says Chinese Embassy

The UK Police have not yet verified the identity of the 39 people found dead in a truck at an industrial park in southeast England, the Chinese Embassy in the country said in a statement. The Embassy also underlined that the nationality of ...

S.Korean portal to disable entertainment comments after death of K-pop star

Major South Korean portal Daum will temporarily close its comments sections on entertainment news, operator Kakao Corp said on Friday, after the death of a K-pop star who had opposed cyber bullying. Sulli, a former member of top South Korea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019