An old Beijing temple is now world's best restaurant

One of Beijing's centuries-old temple which was later transformed into a restaurant has bagged the 'world's best restaurant' title.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One of Beijing's centuries-old temple which was later transformed into a restaurant has bagged the 'world's best restaurant' title. Yes, you heard it right. The TRB Hutong which was transformed into a restaurant seven years ago, now serves some delicious European dishes made with a touch local ingredients alongside a 950-strong wine list, amidst the old traditional architecture.

This year it got the seal of approval from TripAdvisor, whose ratings helped the restaurant bag the coveted title, CNN reported. Not only this, but the restaurant now stands atop the website's annual Travelers' Choice rankings, based on the millions of reviews and ratings by its users over the past year.

Opened seven years back in 2012, the Beijing food joint's prices start from 688RMB (USD 97) for a five-course menu. The news of it topping the list made owner Ignace Lecleir, "thrilled" and "incredibly proud" of the team, to whom he has dedicated the award.

"The idea was to find a place that would really represent the Chinese culture," Lecleir had told CNN in 2018. Notably, Its sister restaurant -- TRB Forbidden City was ranked as one of the best in the capital city of China by CNN.

"Charismatic GM and former sommelier Ignace Lecleir takes pains to make every guest feel like a VIP, and the regular arrivals of complimentary amuse bouche ensures nobody leaves unsatisfied," the verdict stated. Following the outlet in the list is Epicure -- a three-Michelin star restaurant in Paris' Le Bristol hotel.

Ristorante Villa Crespi, a two-Michelin star restaurant in a five-star hotel on Lake Orta, 80 minutes northwest of Milan, took the third spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

