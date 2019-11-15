I like Shabana Azmi for her expression about unity, diversity: Mamta Banerjee at KIFF

The eight-day 25th Kolkata International Film Festival concluded on a grand note where the Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee praised the sincere efforts of chief guest Shabana Azmi for her "expression about unity and diversity." " I do appreciate Shabana ji for her expression about unity and diversity, which is our country's origin and freedom of expression. We used to love it," she said.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the festival, Mamata laid emphasis upon the fact that the artists should be given Free dom of Expression. "I must say that in today's time we need freedom of speech and expression. We used to love it because without freedom of expression nobody has the right to speak or work. So nowadays it is very much required and we feel that in the future also with the help of all the citizens of this country we will uphold our constitution, our constitutional and democratic rights," explained Banerjee.

Thanking all the spectators and people present from all across the globe, Mamta hailed all the international directors, jury for their presence and for putting up a successful show. "I appreciate all the directors, international jury, friends and my country people for making to the event. Your presence has made Kolkata International film festival a successful end. I request all of you please do not forget us, do come again. Without you we would have not been able to put up a great show," she said in her concluding speech.

Reciprocating her views and thoughts over that of the CM, the 69-year-old actor said, "Cinema is the mirror to the society, any step today curve the freedom of Expression must be resisted." The eight-day Kolkata International Film festival started on November 8 and concluded on November 15. (ANI)

