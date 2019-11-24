Mothers walk the ramp for a fashion show in Aligarh

Aligarh on Sunday witnessed a different fashion show with mothers walking the ramp. Titled as 'Ada,' the glamorous fashion event was organised by an all-women community, 'Moms of India.'

Dressed up in elaborate traditional attire and gemstone-embedded jewellery, mothers of all ages participated with enthusiasm in the event. A participant Iram Sayyed sported a contrasting golden outfit and accessorized the look with heavy ornaments.

"The main aim of the fashion show is to spread the message of women empowerment for all mothers who spend their life looking after their house and family, forgetting their identity. So to give them some me time 'Moms of India' organised this gala."

Another young mother, who looked ravishing donned a beautiful maang-tika, shared her experience of walking the ramp for the first time. "I am really happy to participate in an event like this where I can show off my talent which I believe got suppressed once I got married and started my family. This is the first time I have walked any ramp and this occasion has given me ample confidence to do it again," the young participant said with a smile.

Where on one hand, a few women wore designer pieces, others opted to wear their wedding ensembles, which they felt was "apt for the occasion". (ANI)

