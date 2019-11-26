'Lust Stories' team grace red carpet at International Emmy Awards!

International Development News
The team of 'Lust Stories' finally graced the red carpet of the 2019 International Emmy Awards!

  New York
  Updated: 26-11-2019 06:08 IST
  Created: 26-11-2019 06:08 IST
'Lust Stories' team (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The team of 'Lust Stories' finally graced the red carpet of the 2019 International Emmy Awards! Nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, 'Lust Stories' filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee walked the carpet at the Hilton New York Hotel on Monday (local time) all dressed in their sartorial bests!

The 'Gully Boy' director Zoya stood out in a bright yellow top paired with a printed brown skirt. She wore a printed and colour co-ordinated jacket over the outfit and paired the same with brown boots. While Anurag and Dibakar kept it classy in simple black suits, Karan who is known for his eccentric fashion choices, opted for a decorated black blazer over plain white shirt and added a bow tie to the look.

The Netflix film 'Lust Stories' along with two other Indian projects - 'Sacred Games' and 'The Remix' - has been nominated for the Awards. Earlier on Monday, Karan shared a picture with Zoya, both dressed in black overcoats, in what seemed to be a hotel's hallway as they waited for the much-awaited ceremony to kick-start.

Nominations for the ceremony were announced earlier in September and welcomed entries in 11 categories from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the USA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

