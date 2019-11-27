International Development News
Development News Edition

Women continue to binge drink even after becoming parent, study finds

Going against the notion that women become less inclined to drinking after becoming a parent, a new study which analysed the drinking patterns of men and women found that they continued to binge drinking.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:14 IST
Women continue to binge drink even after becoming parent, study finds
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Going against the notion that women become less inclined to drinking after becoming a parent, a new study which analysed the drinking patterns of men and women found that they continued to binge drinking. The study pointed out towards widespread increases in binge drinking but stated that heavy drinking declined or remained stable for all groups with the exception of older women (ages 45-55) who didn't have children.

In the study, researchers were interested in the phenomenon of "mommy drinking," and whether women who were parents showed different or increased drinking behaviour. Even more, a startling rise in binge drinking was also observed in women between 30-44 years of age without children - 21 per cent in 2006 which shifted to 42 per cent in 2018.

Even though people having children reported consistently lower levels of binge drinking than those without children; yet nearly all groups increased binge drinking in the past decade, stated the study published in the journal PLOS Medicine. The only group for which binge drinking declined was young men (18-29) with children.

They studied trends in binge drinking and heavy drinking among 239,944 adults aged 18-55 from the National Health Interview Survey [NHIS) for the years 2006 to 2018. They then tested whether binge and heavy drinking were increasing, decreasing, or mostly unchanged among men and women according to parenting status and age.

Results were based on responses to questions about past-year alcohol use. Heavy alcohol use is defined as binge drinking at least 5 times in the last 30 days. Binge drinking is measured as any occasion of having more than five drinks during the past two weeks. However, for all women, the prevalence of heavy drinking in 2006 was indistinguishable from the prevalence in 2018, regardless of age group or parenting status. Similarly, alcohol abstention decreased for all groups except for young men (ages 18-29) with children, the same group that had reductions in binge drinking.

"Our study demonstrated that trends in binge and heavy drinking over time were not differentiated by parenting status for women; rather, declines and increases over time were mainly attributable to sex and age," said senior author Katherine M. Keyes, PhD, associate professor of epidemiology. "We observed that men and women who parent, drink less than those who do not, and men who parent, drink more than women who parent," Keyes added.

"Moms are often subject to increased scrutiny regarding their own health, and how their decisions impact the health of their children," said lead author Sarah McKetta, MD/PhD candidate at Columbia Mailman School's Department of Epidemiology. "Although heavy drinking has either decreased or stabilized for most groups, binge drinking is still common and is becoming even more prevalent," said McKetta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Students form human chain in Delhi to support JNUSU's protest against hostel feel hike

Students from across Delhi formed a human chain in Connaught Place on Wednesday in solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union JNUSU, which is protesting against the hostel fee hike. The JNUSU had urged universities and s...

Rapid warming of Indo-Pacific ocean behind decline in rainfall over north India: Study

Rapid warming of the Indo-Pacific ocean could be the reason behind erratic rainfall patterns with heavy rains pummeling some parts of the world while others, including north India, experiencing declines, a new study has said. The study, led...

Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia and Manmohan, invites them for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray separately met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday night and invited them for his father Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as the Maharashtra chief minister on...

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamists kill at least 19 in latest east Congo attack

Suspected Islamist rebels have killed at least 19 people in east Congo, an official said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks causing anger at the perceived inaction of the army and U.N. troops. The raid occurred overnight in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019