International Development News
Development News Edition

Breast milk could help prevent heart disease premature infants: Study

Breast milk, known for providing a complete form of nutrition for babies could also play a significant role in preventing heart diseases in prematurely born infants, suggests a recent study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:06 IST
Breast milk could help prevent heart disease premature infants: Study
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Breast milk, known for providing a complete form of nutrition for babies could also play a significant role in preventing heart diseases in prematurely born infants, suggests a recent study. The review article, published in the journal Pediatric Research, was written in collaboration with researchers from Harvard Medical School, University of Oxford and University of Toronto.

One of the long-term health complications that young adults born prematurely may have is unique heart characteristics. These can include smaller heart chambers, relatively higher blood pressure, and a disproportionate increase in muscle mass in the heart.

One study cited in the article looked at 30 preterm-born adults who were assigned to receive exclusive human milk and 16 preterm-born adults who were assigned to receive an exclusive formula-based diet during their hospital stay at birth. They then underwent a detailed cardiovascular assessment between 23 and 28 years of age, including an MRI of their hearts. As expected, all of the hearts of those born prematurely had smaller chambers than the hearts in people who were not born prematurely.

However, the study showed that the smaller heart chambers were less profound for the exclusively human milk-fed group in comparison to those who were exclusively formula-fed, suggesting a potentially protective effect of human milk for heart structure. The researchers then identified potential reasons for why breast milk results in a lower risk of heart disease.

Breast milk could help prevent heart disease by better-regulating hormones and growth factors, strengthening the infant's immune system, reducing inflammation and possibly improving the metabolism of the child. Identifying the key components within breast milk that result in improved heart health could pave the way for a more targeted approach to improve long-term cardiovascular wellbeing for those born prematurely.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that premature birth results in long-term adverse cardiovascular effects with important clinical consequences. There is a distinct lack of preventative and therapeutic interventions available to alleviate those effects," said Professor Afif EL-Khuffash, Honorary Clinical Professor of Paediatrics at RCSI and Consultant Neonatologist at The Rotunda Hospital, Dublin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling touches near seven-month high against euro after YouGov poll

Sterling briefly touched near seven-month highs against the euro and rose against the U.S. dollar after a poll suggested Britains governing Conservative Party would win a comfortable majority in the Dec. 12 election.British Prime Minister B...

ThoughtWorks Live 2019 Sparks Conversations on Accelerating Digital Fluency

- ThoughtWorks introduced its Digital Fluency Model that helps organizations identify their aspired state of digital fluency pattern BENGALURU, Nov. 28, 2019 PRNewswire -- ThoughtWorks, a global software consultancy, successfully concluded...

CORRECTED-Israel says envoy's "GOOD LUCK" to Myanmar for genocide case was a mistake

The Israeli ambassador was mistaken to have sent a GOOD LUCK message to Myanmar ahead of World Court hearings on accusations the state committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims, Israels foreign ministry said on Thursday.Israels Haaretz ne...

Lanka President Rajapaksa leaves for India on first overseas visit

Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on Thursday left for India on his first official overseas visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajapaksa is accompanied by his Secretary P B Jayasundera and Lalith Weeratunga, Adv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019