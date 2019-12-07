Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children of parents with depression at higher risk of structural differences in brains: Study

Generally, children receive traits from their parents. A new study has found that parents suffering from depression transfer the condition to offspring as structural differences in brains.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 20:22 IST
Children of parents with depression at higher risk of structural differences in brains: Study
A team led by NIH analysed brain images from over 7,000 children participating in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD).. Image Credit: ANI

Generally, children receive traits from their parents. A new study has found that parents suffering from depression transfer the condition to offspring as structural differences in brains. It further states that the condition of depression typically arises during adolescence. While the causes of depression are complex, having a parent with depression, adds as one of the biggest known risk factors.

Studies have consistently shown that adolescent children of parents with depression are two to three times more likely to develop such a condition than those with no parental history of depression. The study has been published in the journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

A team led by NIH analysed brain images from over 7,000 children participating in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD). The study showed that about one-third of the children were in the high-risk group because they had a parent with depression. In the high-risk children, the right putamen - a brain structure linked to reward, motivation, and the experience of pleasure - was smaller than in children with no parental history of depression.

"These findings highlight a potential risk factor that may lead to the development of depressive disorders during a peak period of onset. However, in our prior research, smaller putamen volumes also have been linked to anhedonia -a reduced ability to experience pleasure, which is implicated in depression, substance use, psychosis, and suicidal behaviors." It may, thus, be that smaller putamen volume is a transdiagnostic risk factor that may confer vulnerability to broad-based mental disorders," noted Randy P Auerbach, PhD, associate professor of medical psychology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and senior author of the study.

Dr Pagliaccio further said that "understanding differences in the brains of children with familial risk factors for depression may help to improve early identification of those at greatest risk for developing depression themselves and lead to improved diagnosis and treatment. As children will be followed for a 10-year period during one of the greatest periods of risk, we have a unique opportunity to determine whether reduced putamen volumes are associated with depression specifically or mental disorders more generally." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Warriors secure resounding victory to stay afloat

Odisha Warriors registered a resounding 6-1 victory over Bengaluru Brawlers here on Saturday to stay in the race for a semifinal berth in the Big Bout Indian Boxing League here. Skipper Jakhongir Rakhmanov and Naman Tanwar posted wins to pl...

Saudi suspect in U.S. Navy base attack linked to anti-U.S. Twitter screed

The Saudi airman accused of killing three people at a U.S. Navy base in Florida appeared to have posted criticism of U.S. wars and quoted slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on social media hours before the shooting spree, according to a ...

India moving towards right-wing ideology, says Chidambaram

Days after his release on bail in the INX media case, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday that India is moving towards right-wing ideology and cautioned people against it. This country is moving towards the right-wing, backward t...

Karnataka: 3 dead, 1 injured after landslide at construction site

Three workers died while one was injured following a landslide at a construction site in Odiyoor of Bantwal Taluk here.All four were working at the site for the construct of a pillar.Further details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019