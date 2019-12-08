Redefine romance! Here is how you can enjoy scenic beauty in Jamaica

Whether you dream of a rustic architectural feel, modern elegance or the traditional iconic concept, Jamaica's landscape provides the perfect backdrop for an ultimate romantic getaway. It is no wonder that so many couples travel to this island paradise in search of a romantic getaway. Not only Jamaica offers beautiful places to visit, but also offers a plethora of activities for lovers seeking romantic bliss.

Sunset Catamaran Ride--This is the perfect ride to watch the sunset unfold as you've never seen before. Sipping rum punch as the sun makes its way colourfully towards the horizon will make your time worthwhile at the island. Rainforest Adventure-- Imagine flying through the air, zipping through tropical rainforests at the sensational mystic mountain with views of the Caribbean sea below.

Feed lovebirds at Dolphin Cove--There's lots more to do at Dolphin Cove other than swimming with dolphins. You can take a walk through their animal trail where you can get a chance to feed the Love Budgies who stick to one partner for their entire lives. A relaxing river ride on Martha Brae River will allow you to enjoy the sight and sounds of chirping birds and cascading waterfalls.

Perched on volcanic cliffs above the blue waters of Pristine Cove, enjoy the panoramic views, soothing cool breezes, majestic sunsets and new Caribbean cuisine at Rockhouse restaurant. There's nothing that says romance more than riding side by side on horseback through the Caribbean Sea while holding hands. If you're staying at Melia Braco or a beautiful villa at Silver Sands, Braco is close by to provide this romantic fantasy.

You can enjoy a couple's massage, at the same time feel the warm Caribbean breeze, the sight of blue skies and the sound of waves caressing the shores. Climb Dunn's River Falls will allow you to leave with stories for the grandkids about making it to the top of this world-famous attraction hand in hand.

The mountain scenery of the magnificent Blue and the John Crow Mountains will leave you in awe, and who better to share it with than your lover? For couples who enjoy taking on challenges together, there are trails for all fitness levels, including the climb to the top of Blue Mountain Peak, the highest point on the island. Then you can treat yourselves to a day at The Oasis Spa With packages designed for couples that include massages, body scrubs, manicures, pedicures and a sensual shower for two. Tranquil settings and natural aromatherapy ingredients will whisk you away from the stress of the real world and leave you feeling rejuvenated and reconnected. (ANI)

