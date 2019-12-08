Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redefine romance! Here is how you can enjoy scenic beauty in Jamaica

Whether you dream of a rustic architectural feel, modern elegance or the traditional iconic concept, Jamaica's landscape provides the perfect backdrop for an ultimate romantic getaway.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kingston
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 14:00 IST
Redefine romance! Here is how you can enjoy scenic beauty in Jamaica
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Whether you dream of a rustic architectural feel, modern elegance or the traditional iconic concept, Jamaica's landscape provides the perfect backdrop for an ultimate romantic getaway. It is no wonder that so many couples travel to this island paradise in search of a romantic getaway. Not only Jamaica offers beautiful places to visit, but also offers a plethora of activities for lovers seeking romantic bliss.

Sunset Catamaran Ride--This is the perfect ride to watch the sunset unfold as you've never seen before. Sipping rum punch as the sun makes its way colourfully towards the horizon will make your time worthwhile at the island. Rainforest Adventure-- Imagine flying through the air, zipping through tropical rainforests at the sensational mystic mountain with views of the Caribbean sea below.

Feed lovebirds at Dolphin Cove--There's lots more to do at Dolphin Cove other than swimming with dolphins. You can take a walk through their animal trail where you can get a chance to feed the Love Budgies who stick to one partner for their entire lives. A relaxing river ride on Martha Brae River will allow you to enjoy the sight and sounds of chirping birds and cascading waterfalls.

Perched on volcanic cliffs above the blue waters of Pristine Cove, enjoy the panoramic views, soothing cool breezes, majestic sunsets and new Caribbean cuisine at Rockhouse restaurant. There's nothing that says romance more than riding side by side on horseback through the Caribbean Sea while holding hands. If you're staying at Melia Braco or a beautiful villa at Silver Sands, Braco is close by to provide this romantic fantasy.

You can enjoy a couple's massage, at the same time feel the warm Caribbean breeze, the sight of blue skies and the sound of waves caressing the shores. Climb Dunn's River Falls will allow you to leave with stories for the grandkids about making it to the top of this world-famous attraction hand in hand.

The mountain scenery of the magnificent Blue and the John Crow Mountains will leave you in awe, and who better to share it with than your lover? For couples who enjoy taking on challenges together, there are trails for all fitness levels, including the climb to the top of Blue Mountain Peak, the highest point on the island. Then you can treat yourselves to a day at The Oasis Spa With packages designed for couples that include massages, body scrubs, manicures, pedicures and a sensual shower for two. Tranquil settings and natural aromatherapy ingredients will whisk you away from the stress of the real world and leave you feeling rejuvenated and reconnected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt displayed 'insensitive' approach in handling situation after fire in Anaj Mandi: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has displayed an insensitive approach in handling the aftermaths of the fire incident that took place in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road. Speaking to ANI, La...

Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash charas from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the s...

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...

Naughtiest sin? PM Johnson admits cycling on the pavement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the naughtiest thing he was prepared to admit to was breaking the law by cycling on the pavement. When asked by Sky what the naughtiest thing he was ready to admit to was, Johnson ini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019