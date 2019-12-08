Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals lights on fishnets save turtles, dolphins

Flora and fauna form the essential components of the environment. While underwater species from an indistinctive section of the ecosystem including dolphins and turtles and other sea creatures. Researchers have now come up with a study to save turtles and dolphins from fishnet. Placing lights on fishing nets reduces the chances of sea turtles and dolphins being caught by accident, new research shows.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 17:43 IST
Study reveals lights on fishnets save turtles, dolphins
Sensory cues in this case LED lights are one way we might alert such species to the presence of fishing gear in the water.. Image Credit: ANI

Flora and fauna form the essential components of the environment. While underwater species from an indistinctive section of the ecosystem including dolphins and turtles and other sea creatures. Researchers have now come up with a study to save turtles and dolphins from fishnet. Placing lights on fishing nets reduces the chances of sea turtles and dolphins being caught by accident, new research shows. LED lights along the top of floating gillnets cut accidental 'bycatch' of sea turtles by more than 70 per cent, and that of small cetaceans (including dolphins and porpoises) by more than 66 per cent. The study looked at small-scale vessels departing from three Peruvian ports between 2015 and 2018, and found the lights didn't reduce the amount of fish caught from 'target species' (ie what the fishers wanted to catch). The results of the study were published in the journal Biological Conservation.

"Gillnet fisheries often have high bycatch rates of threatened marine species such as sea turtles, whales, dolphins, and seabirds," said lead author Alessandra Bielli, who carried out analyses as part of her masters research at the Centre for Ecology and Conservation at Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall. "This could lead to declines in the populations of these non-target species -- yet few solutions to reduce gillnet bycatch have been developed.

"Sensory cues -- in this case LED lights -- are one way we might alert such species to the presence of fishing gear in the water." The researchers placed lights every 10m along the float line of 864 gillnets, pairing each with an unlit net to compare the results.

"The dramatic reduction in bycatch of sea turtles and cetaceans in illuminated nets shows how this simple, relatively low-cost technique could help these species and allow fishers to fish more sustainably. Given the success we have had, we hope other fisheries with bycatch problems will also try illuminating their fishing nets," said Exeter PhD graduate Dr Jeffrey Mangel, of Peruvian NGO ProDelphinus. Most of the turtles caught in the study were green turtles (86 per cent), though loggerhead and olive ridley turtles were also caught.

Among the small cetaceans captured, 47 per cent were long-beaked common dolphins, 26 per cent were dusky dolphins and 24 per cent were Burmeister's porpoises. "This work has further shown the usefulness of lights on nets to save wildlife. We now need lights that are ever more robust and affordable," said Professor Brendan Godley, of the University of Exeter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Min temp in parts of Rajasthan 1 to 3 notches below normal

Most places in Rajasthan recorded minimum temperatures at one to three notches below the normal since Saturday, with Sikar registering a low of 5.5 degree Celsius, a meteorological department official said. Sriganganagar recorded a minimum ...

Maharashtra: Missing minor girl found dead, probe underway

A body of a five-year-old girl was on Sunday found in Linga village of Kalmeshwar area in Maharashtras Nagpur city. The girl was missing from December 7. The girls body was found by the police team who were on a lookout.Further investigatio...

Delhi: Another factory in Anaj Mandi was in flames yesterday, no injuries reported

A fire had taken place yesterday in a factory building behind the site at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in North Delhi where the fire broke out earlier today. The fire broke out on Saturday and was doused off immediately. No casualties or ...

Protests grip Iraq's capital and south despite rising toll

Thousands of Iraqi protesters streamed into streets and public squares in the capital and restive south on Sunday, saying they were not deterred by deadly violence meant to scare them. In Baghdad, crowds of anti-government demonstrators thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019