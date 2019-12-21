Left Menu
Development News Edition

Psychological support needed for women during high risk pregnancies: Study

A recent study conducted on women's emotional state during pregnancy revealed that women need more psychological support otherwise they would struggle with fears and tears while feeling isolated and worried.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 21:54 IST
Psychological support needed for women during high risk pregnancies: Study
Women need more psychological support during pregnancy. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study conducted on women's emotional state during pregnancy revealed that women need more psychological support otherwise they would struggle with fears and tears while feeling isolated and worried. The study was published in the journal Psychology of Women Quarterly.

About 15 per cent of pregnancies worldwide are high-risk, making premature delivery, low infant birth weight and other poor outcomes more likely. Rutgers University researchers say keeping anxiety and stress to a minimum during pregnancy is important but is especially critical for high-risk pregnancies where it is believed to be a factor in premature birth.

The researchers interviewed 16 women hospitalized during high-risk pregnancies and found that trying to manage their emotions by themselves added an additional burden to an already stressful experience. The in-depth interviews are designed to elicit rich interpersonal data. A sample of 16 is typical of the phenomenological research method they used. According to Judith McCoyd, lead author and associate professor at the School of Social Work, "We noticed a common theme among the women we spoke to -- they were trying to force themselves to feel certain emotions like "thinking positive" while trying to perform mind tricks to get themselves there."

More surprisingly, "the women informed us that they did not receive explicit advice on how to cope, think positive, or calm down." said McCoyd The researchers suggest that professional intervention using visualization, mindfulness, cognitive-behavioural work and/or Acceptance Commitment Therapy, a type of psychotherapy that helps you accept difficulties, may all be useful interventions to try with this vulnerable group.

The women also stifled their emotional expression with their medical providers to enact being a good "mother" and to be a "good patient." To try to manage their emotions, the women expended tremendous energy, leaving themselves depleted and less able to cope. The researchers said women considering pregnancy should think about what emotional support they might receive if they have a high-risk pregnancy.

Women can speak with their obstetrician-gynaecologist about receiving consistent medical and psychosocial care, and ask for a health navigator, perinatal social worker or an integrated behavioural health specialist if they require hospitalization, McCoyd said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Waqf Board to give Rs 5 lakh to families of those killed in protests against CAA-NRC

AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan on Saturday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizen...

Demi Lovato, boyfriend Austin Wilson call it quit after months of dating

American singer Demi Lovato called it quit from her boyfriend and model Austin Wilson after months of dating. According to a source to People magazine, Shes concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relatio...

Top Malaysian diplomat summoned to MEA over Mahathir's comments on India's 'internal affairs'

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffairs of Malaysian embassy and lodged a strong protest with him over Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads insensitive comments criticising the new citizenship law. The senior diplomat was summo...

Krishna's late strike secures 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad

Roy Krishna scored a brace, including a late equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday. Krishna 15th, 90th minutes scored both the goals for ATK, while Bobo 39th, 85th was o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019