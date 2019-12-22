Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals rising cases of serious harm to children involving strong pain killers

According to recent research in the US, the cases of poisoning among children due to high strength pain killer and their emergency admissions in hospitals have markedly gone up.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 16:44 IST
Study reveals rising cases of serious harm to children involving strong pain killers
This study suggests the opioid epidemic continues to have a serious impact on pediatric patients, and the healthcare resources required to care for them.. Image Credit: ANI

According to recent research in the US, the cases of poisoning among children due to high strength pain killer and their emergency admissions in hospitals have markedly gone up. The results of research reflect that in terms of numbers the cases of poisoning involving the young have gone down since 2005, but their severity has increased.

Published in the Journal of Clinical Toxicology, this study analyzed more than 200,000 US pediatric cases of pain-relief misuse, abuse or self-harm. The findings have revealed that the proportion of pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) admissions rose by more than a third during the study period from 6.6 percent between 2005 and 2009 to 9.6 percent between 2015 to 2018.

This disturbing trend is being fuelled by suspected suicide cases among under-19s who have overdosed on legal or prescription opioid drugs. Methadone, prescription pain-reliever fentanyl, and heroin are most associated with the need for intensive care doctors to give medical treatment, according to the findings.

The researchers are calling for a strategy that combines laws to restrict access to opioids with improved mental health support for children and adolescents. "This study suggests the opioid epidemic continues to have a serious impact on pediatric patients, and the healthcare resources required to care for them," says Dr. Megan Land from Emory University School of Medicine, in Georgia, USA.

Drug overdose deaths in the US have tripled in the past two decades. Those derived from the opium poppy plant (opioids) can be highly potent and account for two-thirds of fatal drug poisonings. The focus has largely been on adults so this study set out to investigate the impact on children, with major emphasis on PICU admissions. The researchers consulted the National Poison Data System database for accidental or deliberate incidents of opioid exposure involving babies and children up to age 19. They found 207,543 cases were reported to 55 US poison control centers from 2005 to 2018.

Factors analyzed included opioid type, cause of drug poisoning and the rate of cases admitted to psychiatric units. The study also calculated the proportion of patients who ended up in PICUs and the percentage of these requiring medical treatment. The research suggests that the majority of child drug poisonings did not require an intensive care admission, and either resulted in minor effects such as drowsiness -- or none at all. But the proportion of needing specialist treatment did increase over the study period.

The picture was similar to psychiatric unit admissions -- the percentage of these more than doubled from 3.57 percent between 2005 to 2009, to 8.18 percent between 2015 to 2018. This was also the case for the proportion of intensive care admissions needing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) which went from 1.31 percent to 3.18 percent over the same time period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Will not play Bangladesh on neutral venue: Pakistan board writes to BCB

KARACHI The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has made it clear to their Bangladesh counterparts that it will not host them on a neutral venue during the upcoming home series in January-February. In an e-mail sent to the BCB this week, the PCB Cha...

UP BJP hits back at SP for criticising citizenship law

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday challenged Samajwadi Party leaders to visit West Bengal and see for themselves how the Trinamool Congress TMC runs the government in that state. Please tell the SP to visit Bengal and see how the T...

Roseate Hotels enters co-working business; opens first centre in hotel at Aerocity

Roseate Hotels Resorts, which has six hospitality projects in India and the UK, on Sunday said it has forayed into the co-working business with the setting up of its first premium centre in its hotel at Aerocity here. The company has opene...

Russia's Lavrov says Trump told Putin U.S. will continue looking for arms treaty solutions - Ifax

Russias Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump had sent a short letter about the Intermediate Nuclear Forces INF treaty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Interfax news agency reported. U.S. Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019