Would-be-bride angry with sister for choosing son over her

A bride-to-be has expressed her angst on a discussion website after her sister declined to attend her wedding. However, the catch is that the bride's in-laws announced two days before the wedding that they do not want any kids around during the wedding. The last-minute plan change created a hassle for the bride.

As per a report by Fox News, "Today my fiance came to me and said that his family, who we had planned the entire thing around, don't want kids at the wedding," she wrote on the website, adding, "They're all over 18, they want to drink, and 'not have to worry about brats running around' (his dad's exact words) and they were threatening to not come." She called her brother, who agreed on leaving his kids with his wife but when she called up her sister, she tried but could not find anyone to take care of her specially-abled son.

"The kid has a social anxiety disorder and thus cannot be left with any random babysitter," the sister expressed her concern. However, the would-be bride could not keep calm and blamed her sister for missing out on her wedding. The angry girl took to Reddit and shared the entire incident seeking for help. But in response, she mostly got criticism for her lack of understanding. People shared, while they understand her angst, acting out like this is not a mature move as her sister did not change the plan and her in-laws did.

A user suggested, "Don't be offended if people with kids cannot attend. Sometimes people cannot sort childcare (especially if travel is involved with younger children). And that's okay." (ANI)

