Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adult and baby brains share same wavelength during play, study finds

A new research study suggests that adult brains are likely to be on the same wavelength, experiencing similar brain activity in the same brain regions as of the babies while playing with them.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 16:37 IST
Adult and baby brains share same wavelength during play, study finds
Brain activities of baby and adult found some measurable similarities while they interact during natural play. Image Credit: ANI

A new research study suggests that adult brains are likely to be on the same wavelength, experiencing similar brain activity in the same brain regions as of the babies while playing with them. Princeton research team who conducted a study on the brain activities of baby and adult found some measurable similarities while they interact during natural play.

The research has come up with the discovery that both the adult and the baby's brain activities might quite be literally on the same wavelength. During their play, as they shared toys and eye contacts, the brain activity rose and fell together.

The research was conducted at the Princeton Baby Lab, where University researchers study how babies learn to see, talk and understand the world. An associate researcher Elise Piazza said: "Previous research has shown that adults' brains sync up when they watch movies and listen to stories, but little is known about how this 'neural synchrony' develops in the first years of life."

The research team has emphasised that the neural synchrony has important implications for language learning and for social development. The researchers used a child-friendly method to record the brain-activity simultaneously from baby and adult brains while real-time communication.

The team came up with a new dual-brain neuroimaging system that uses functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS). The system is considered highly safe and records oxygenation in the blood as a proxy for neural activity and allowed researchers to record the neural coordination between babies and an adult while they played with toys, sang songs and read a book.

The data collected after the experiment showed that during the face-to-face sessions, the babies' brains were synchronized with the adult's brain in several areas known to be involved in the high-level understanding of the world -- perhaps helping the children decode the overall meaning of a story or analyze the motives of the adult reading to them. When the adult and infant were turned away from each other and engaging with other people, the coupling between them disappeared.

The researchers were also surpirsed as the strongest coupling occurred in the prefrontal cortex, which is involved in learning, planning, and executive functioning and was previously thought to be quite underdeveloped during infancy. "We were also surprised to find that the infant's brain was often 'leading' the adult brain by a few seconds, suggesting that babies do not just passively receive input but may guide adults toward the next thing they're going to focus on: which toy to pick up, which words to say," said Lew-Williams, who is a co-director of the Princeton Baby Lab.

How neural coupling relates to preschool's early language learning is still underway for the researchers to cover. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

CPM to organise Constitution protection collectives in Kannur

The ruling CPIM in Kerala is organising Constitution protection collectives at around 104 places in politically volatile Kannur district this month as part of its continuing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The CPI M will be ...

Have faith in HRD but not in Home Ministry which is "helicoptering" whole issue: JNUSU vice president Saket Moon on violence in varsity.

Have faith in HRD but not in Home Ministry which is helicoptering whole issue JNUSU vice president Saket Moon on violence in varsity....

Spain's PM names UN's Arancha Gonzalez as foreign minister

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will appoint Arancha Gonzalez, assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, as the countrys foreign minister, the government said on Friday.Gonzalez, 50, has also held executive positions at the Eu...

FOREX-Dollar set for best weekly gain in two months on `galvanising' forces

The U.S. dollar rose on Friday and is on track for its biggest weekly gain in two weeks as dissipating geopolitical tension prompted investors to buy riskier currencies, while the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gave up all their recent ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020