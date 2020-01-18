Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biologists explain how beauty sleep works

A team of biologists have explained how having a deep undisturbed good night sleep could help prepare us mentally and physically to take on the tedious activities of the day ahead.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 17:45 IST
Biologists explain how beauty sleep works
Body clock mechanism boosts our ability to maintain our bodies when we are most active.. Image Credit: ANI

A team of biologists have explained how having a deep undisturbed good night sleep could help prepare us mentally and physically to take on the tedious activities of the day ahead. The study, published in the journal -- Nature Cell Biology, was conducted on mice shows how the body clock mechanism boosts our ability to maintain our bodies when we are most active.

And because we know the body clock is less precise as we age, the discovery, argues lead author Prof Karl Kadler, may one day help unlock some of the mysteries of aging. The findings throw fascinating light on the body's extracellular matrix -which provides structural and biochemical support to cells in the form of connective tissue such as bone, skin, tendon, and cartilage.

Over half our body weight is a matrix, and half of this is collagen - and scientists have long understood it is fully formed by the time we reach the age of 17. But now the researchers have discovered there are two types of fibrils - the rope-like structures of collagen that are woven by the cells to form tissues.

Thicker fibrils measuring about 200 nanometres in diameter - a million million times smaller than a pinhead - are permanent and stay with us throughout our lives, unchanged from the age of 17. But thinner fibrils measuring 50 nanometres, they find, are sacrificial, breaking as we subject the body to the rigors of the day but replenishing when we rest at night.

The collagen was observed by mass spectrometry and the mouse fibrils were observed using state of the art volumetric electron microscopy - funded by the Wellcome Trust - every 4 hours over 2 days. When the body clock genes were knocked out in mice, the thin and thick fibrils were amalgamated randomly.

"Collagen provides the body with structure and is our most abundant protein, ensuring the integrity, elasticity, and strength of the body's connective tissue," said Prof Kadler. "It's intuitive to think our matrix should be worn down by wear and tear, but it isn't and now we know why: our body clock makes an element which is sacrificial and can be replenished, protecting the permanent parts of the matrix."

Prof Kadler added: "So if you imagine the bricks in the walls of a room as the permanent part, the paint on the walls could be seen as the sacrificial part which needs to be replenished every so often." "And just like you need to oil a car and keep its radiator topped up with water, these thin fibrils help maintain the body's matrix."

"Knowing this could have implications on understanding our biology at its most fundamental level. It might, for example, give us some deeper insight into how wounds heal, or how we age," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Over 350 accidents on Mumbai-Pune expressway in 2019; 'high speed to be blamed'

HIGHLIGHTSAs much as 352 road accidents occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in which 91 people were killed.A senior highway police officer blamed the high speed of vehicles as one of the major reasons for accidents.As many as 91 people l...

Churchill Brothers look to halt TRAU's winning run

Seasoned Churchill Brothers will be keen to stop debutants TRAU FCs winning run when they lock horns in an I-League match here on Sunday. Churchill Brothers FC played their last match on January 8 against Aizwal. The game ended in a draw as...

Punjab man dies in road accident in Himachal's Kullu

A man from Punjab died, while another person got injured after their truck met with an accident in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district on Saturday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Raipur village...

I was not as rusty as I had thought, says Sania after annexing Hobart title

There was not much rustiness but just the initial nervousness, which a pleasantly surprised Sania Mirza shook off to win a title in her first tournament in 27 months, capping off her comeback from maternity leave in style. Partnering Ukrain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020