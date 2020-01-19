Left Menu
Development News Edition

No sleep indicates no reward despite working hard

A new research suggests that a person's hard work will only bring fruit if he or she gets enough sleep at the end of the day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 17:41 IST
No sleep indicates no reward despite working hard
The new findings may have particular implications for students tempted to sacrifice sleep in favour of late-night study sessions. Image Credit: ANI

A new research suggests that a person's hard work will only bring fruit if he or she gets enough sleep at the end of the day. Author of the paper Yuka Sasaki and a professor of cognitive, linguistic and psychological sciences at Brown University suggests, "College students work very hard, and they sometimes shorten their sleep, but they need to sleep in order to retain their learning."

The research, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, explains that performance gains occur only if the participants follow up the visual perceptual task with sleep. The new findings may have particular implications for students tempted to sacrifice sleep in favour of late-night study sessions.

In the study young adults were asked to identify a letter and the orientation of a set of lines on a busy background. Some participants were told to refrain from eating or drinking in the hours leading up to the task and were then given drops of water as a reward for correct responses. In contrast to groups that were not rewarded during training, rewarded participants exhibited significant performance gains -- but only if they slept after the training session. This finding suggests that reward doesn't improve visual perceptual learning until people sleep.

The researchers believe that reward (or anticipation of the reward) reinforces neural circuits between reward and visual areas of the brain, and these circuits are then more likely to reactivate during sleep to facilitate task learning. Indeed, during post-training sleep in rewarded participants, electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings found increased activation in the prefrontal, reward-processing area of the brain and decreased activation in the untrained visual areas of the brain.

That pattern of activation can likely be explained by past studies, which suggest that the prefrontal, reward-processing area of the brain sends signals to inhibit some of the neurons in the visual processing area. As a result, irrelevant connections are trimmed and the most efficient connections are preserved, and task performance improves. The study also examined when the patterns of activation occurred. Untrained visual areas of the brain exhibited reduced activation during both REM and non-REM sleep, but prefrontal, reward-processing areas became active only during REM sleep.

REM sleep appears to be particularly important for task learning -- likely because connections are reorganized and optimized during this sleep stage -- and it may be linked to the activation of reward-processing areas of the brain. Consistent with this theory, the rewarded study participants exhibited longer periods of REM sleep compared to those who did not receive a reward during training.

Sasaki added that physical-based rewards, like food and water, may have a stronger impact on neural circuits compared to rewards such as money. "Water deprivation may be fundamental," she said. "When you're really thirsty and you get water as a reward, the impact of that reward may be more prevailing to the brain." Going forward, Sasaki hopes the study will encourage collaboration between sleep researchers and scientists studying reinforcement learning.

"Reinforcement learning is a hot topic in neuroscience, but it hasn't interacted much with sleep research, so this could lead to more interdisciplinary work," concluded Sasaki. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Restricting Huawei in 5G may cause min GDP loss of $4.7 bn to India by 2035: Study

Blocking Huawei from rolling out 5G technology may cause loss of up to USD 63 billion in the GDP of top eight technology markets, and at least USD 4.7 billon in case of India, by 2035, a report of Oxford Economics commissioned by the chines...

Kinnars of Ujjain lead the way to cleaner lifestyle

In the ancient city of Ujjain, the transgender, or kinnar, the community has taken up the task of spreading the message of cleanliness. With an aim to encourage people to adopt a cleaner lifestyle, the members of the community go from door ...

Indian Oil organises Saksham 2020 Cyclothon in Kalaburagi

Indian Oil organised Saksham 2020 Cyclothon for environment and fuel conservation in Karnatakas Kalaburagi city on Sunday. This programme is being conducted across the nation. We are organizing walkathon, cyclothon and many other events, Ra...

CAA tussle: Will not remain a mute spectator, says Ker Guv

CAA tussle Will not remain a mute spectator, says Ker Guv Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 PTI Amid the tussle with the Left front government over the CAA, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday made it clear he would not remain a mute ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020