Britney's beau reveals about their tandem workouts

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari complement each other during their workout schedule and finally Sam has spilt their workout secrets with fans and followers.

Britney Spears [photo courtesy: Instagram]. Image Credit: ANI

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari complement each other during their workout schedule and finally Sam has spilt their workout secrets with fans and followers. Britney and Sam have shared multiple clips and pictures from their sessions on social media over the years. Fans and followers pour their love as they find the singer and her trainer beau to be adorable.

Sam has finally opened up about training and working up a sweat with his leading lady. "[Britney] is a natural-born athlete, so the info she has about working out combined with what I know about fitness, is what you see when we collaborate on new moves that we do together," Sam told E! News, adding "It looks great on camera, but the moves are much harder in person than they look."

"We work out a lot together. We run, we do a lot of yoga, we really challenge ourselves to do different types of exercises. A lot of the yoga moves that she does I just can't do. She is a natural-born athlete and she pushes herself, combining dancing along with various workouts." Sam continued. "You just can't plateau when you're in shape," he adds. "You really need to challenge yourself and change things up to maintain your fitness."

Sam has launched a fitness program on Wednesday, Asghari Fitness (AsghariFitness.com) in order to help people get in the best shape of their lives. "Everyone around me from my family, my girlfriend and my team encouraged me to do a program built for everyone to get in the best shape of their life," Sam shared.

He also felt, "This is a professional program that is designed for everyone. It's about changing people's lifestyle. It's a nutrition plan, it's a workout and it incorporates the spiritual and mental aspects as well. It's an all-encompassing program." "The fitness program is designed for anyone, people who have an hour or even 30 minutes to get a workout in," he continues. "Getting to the gym, just getting there is important, and to keep in mind calories in calories out. The program will keep track of what you're doing in your personal profile. Most of the moves are centred around body weight, so you can do most of them anywhere."

While Sam and Britney love to hit the gym together, they also enjoy a variety of outdoor activities as well. "Most of the activities we do involvement movement anyway. We go horseback riding, bicycling and now we are thinking about skydiving," Sam shares. "Skydiving is a very active sport, so we are looking into getting into it. We do a lot of outdoor activities together. We really want to adventure and live the best quality of life that we can."

Aside from training, Sam is also a blooming actor. He has shot for 'NCIS' and was also in 'Can You Keep a Secret?' The trainer boy can be seen in the Carl Weber series, 'The Family Business'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

