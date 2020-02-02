Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapid weather variability increases spread of flu epidemic, study finds

A team of scientists from Florida State University in a recent study detailed on how significant weather swings increases the spread of flu epidemic in highly populated regions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 21:41 IST
Rapid weather variability increases spread of flu epidemic, study finds
Low temperatures and humidity in the winter create a favorable environment for transmitting the flu virus. Image Credit: ANI

A team of scientists from Florida State University in a recent study detailed on how significant weather swings increases the spread of flu epidemic in highly populated regions. The research which was published in the journal Environmental Research Letters shows that rapid weather variability as a result of climate change could increase the risk of a flu epidemic in some highly populated regions in the late 21st century.

Zhaohua Wu, an associate professor in the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science and an international team compared a few historical data to see how significant weather swings in the autumn months affect flu season in highly populated regions of northern-mid latitudes of the world. The team particularly looked at the United States, China France, and Italy. According to previous research low temperatures and humidity in the winter create a favorable environment for transmitting the flu virus.

In the 2017-2018 flu data, scientists found that the extreme fluctuations in weather during the autumn months essentially kick-started the flu. Wu said: "The historical flu data from different parts of the world showed that the spread of flu epidemic has been more closely tied to rapid weather variability, implying that the lapsed human immune system in winter caused by rapidly changing weather makes a person more susceptible to the flu virus."

The team is on the take that rapid weather variability is common in warming climates, and understanding these weather patterns may be a key to determine the severity of any future flu season threat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Rejuvenated France hold off lacklustre England

A rejuvenated France held off England to start their Six Nations with a bang in a 24-17 victory at the Stade de France on Sunday and give new coach Fabien Galthie a confidence-boosting debut. A year after squandering a 16-0 halftime lead in...

Blue Jackets LW Gerbe signs two-year, two-way deal

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nathan Gerbe signed a two-year, two-way NHLAmerican Hockey League contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team.Gerbe, 32, has col...

Intruder sneaks into Bhopal airport, caught on apron area:CISF

In a major security breach, a 25-year-old man on Sunday evening sneaked into the Madhya Pradesh governments hangar inter-connected to the Raja Bhoj airport here and damaged a parked helicopter before running towards the apron area where a f...

'Thappad' trailer shoots up to 10 million views

Thappad featuring Taapsee Pannu was dropped on Friday and within two days span, it has shot up to an overwhelming 10 million views. The leading actor took to her Instagram account to share the pleasing response to the trailer from audiences...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020