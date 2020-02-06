Left Menu
Development News Edition

In a lesson for masses, Gurugram Police tells Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' how he can save Preeti

Bollywood and cricket are considered to be two main factors which can influence the citizens of the country and taking a cue from that, Gurugram Police tried to spread awareness about road safety, using a still from a popular Hindi movie.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 12:22 IST
In a lesson for masses, Gurugram Police tells Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' how he can save Preeti
Gurugram Police spreading awareness about road safety (Photo/ Gurugram Police Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood and cricket are considered to be two main factors which can influence the citizens of the country and taking a cue from that, Gurugram Police tried to spread awareness about road safety, using a still from a popular Hindi movie. The social media handle of the police force used a still from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' to educate people about the importance of wearing helmets while driving a two-wheeler.

In the movie, Shahid Kapoor's character named Kabir is seen driving a motorbike in rage to avenge misbehaviour meted out to his love interest Preeti. However, Shahid's character is not wearing a helmet in scene, however, Gurugram Police edited a helmet onto Shahid's head and wrote on the picture, "Always wear a helmet while driving."

Gurugram Police captioned the post as-- "Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge," (When you yourself are safe, only then you can save Preeti). Last week, Mumbai Police also released a video titled 'the Punishing Signal' in which an official can be heard saying "We, the Mumbai Police, wanted to do something like this".

In the campaign, they installed decibel meters on top of signal poles in some parts of the city to check noise pollution. As soon as the decibel at the signal crossed 85db mark, the red signal restarted at the original timer -- 90 seconds. This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police had come up with unique campaigns to deal with day to day struggles of the common man.

Recently they came up with a social media campaign #DontAppAndDrive to ask the people not to use their mobile phones while driving. They changed the name of some famous Apps. For instance, 'WhatsApp' was changed to 'WreckApp' while 'Instagram' was referred to as 'Risktagram'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

RBI keeps interest rate unchanged at 5.15 pc; pegs FY'21 growth at 6 pc

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday opted for a status quo on benchmark interest rate after the Union Budget for 2020-21 slipped on fiscal deficit target and there were signs of hardening inflation amid an uncertain global environment. Th...

India's chili exports to China hit due to coronavirus: Cong MP

Indias chili exports to China have been hit due to suspension of trade following the spread of novel coronavirus and the Centre should take steps to protect the interest of affected farmers, Congress leader K V P Ramachandra Rao said on Thu...

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.15 pc, projects FY21 GDP at 6 pc

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday decided to keep its short-term lending rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent in the sixth bi-monthly policy review of current financial year 2019-20 but said that there is policy space available for futur...

Chinese youth seeks police help for hotel room in Kerala

A Chinese youth, who approached the city police here seeking help to get a hotel accommodation, was rushed to an isolation ward of a hospital for observation. The 25-year-old tourist, who was on a trip to India, reached the state capital on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020