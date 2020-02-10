Online daters swipe more for pets than for their owners, finds study

Pups are increasingly becoming the best approach to a person's heart. Over a third of online daters claim they wanted to meet the dog in someone's profile more than they wanted to meet the person in the dating app, claims new research.

A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of a pet food brand -'I and Love and You', scrutinized the parallels between the good-old love for pups and the modern love of or for online dating. A survey of 2,000 Americans professed that 39 percent of them even borrowed a friend's dog to pose with on their dating profiles. Although, 53 percent surveyed got "very upset" when the idea became a major fail and the truth came out.

People never fail to pump up their lives, and sometimes with lies. 58 percent of the participants have met people who don't look like their profile picture and 49 percent experienced personalities completely different than what people's descriptions or bios. Whenever a pet was involved in a relationship, the whole dynamic of online dating evolved, mostly with success because of all the extra furry love. It's perhaps not surprising that 60 percent of respondents would fancy spending Valentine's Day with a pet instead of a partner.

Lindsey Rabaut, VP of marketing at I And Love And You, said: "We believe pets are people too, so not only can a breakup be heartbreaking with your human partner, it can sometimes be even harder knowing you won't see your furry companion every day, we want the best for them, even more so after a breakup." All break up surveys involving pets concluded that 69 percent of people missed their pet as much as their ex, 53 percent worried that the pets don't feel abandoned and 31 percent have even stayed in the relationship so that they don't get to leave the pet!

Most people love the idea of gifting their pets more than their significant other on Valentine's. The most common gift ideas are new toys, special treats or special dinners. Rabaut added, "They deserve all the love and attention in the world on Valentine's Day -- and every day." (ANI)

