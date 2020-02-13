Love yourself this Valentine's Day

Left Menu
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which means love is in the air. So, how about making this occasion all about yourself. Yes, you heard it right! It might be your sweetest choice to give yourself a little affection this Valentine's Day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:04 IST
Making this Valentine all about yourself!. Image Credit: ANI

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which means love is in the air. So, how about making this occasion all about yourself. Yes, you heard it right! It might be your sweetest choice to give yourself a little affection this Valentine's Day. As research clearly shows that St Valentine's Day is an annual festival to celebrate love, friendship, and admiration. So, one doesn't have to be in a relationship to celebrate this beautiful day.

A journalism graduate student from Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Shubhangi Singh says: "Doesn't matter if you are single or in a relationship, your happiness is in your own hands. According to me, an ideal Valentine's Day would be eating the food I love, pamper myself, going to restaurants and exploring different cuisines while enjoying my own company." It's great to be in love, but Valentine's Day should not be the only day on our calendar on which we express our deep appreciation and love for others and ourselves. Instead make loving yourself a daily habit for your continued well-being, happiness, and success.

So, this Valentine's Day, the manifestation of happiness should start from oneself. A dialogue from the movie 'Jab We Met' when Kareena Kapoor Khan says -- "I'm my favorite (Main Apni Favorite Hun)" -- is what people should follow and be their own favorite company.

However, on the contrary -- most of us -- men and women alike, find it difficult to love themselves. Vasundhara Singh, a psychology student from LSR, mentions that there are many instances where people get intimidated by seeing couples around, especially on Valentine's Day. They are hit by the realisation of being alone and start to question why don't they have someone to celebrate the day with.

"This feeling could be based on appearance or expecting ourselves to achieve perfection with ease. Unrealistic expectations and perfectionism can be our worst enemy. Just as any good relationship takes consideration and needs to be fostered over time, so does your relationship with yourself," Vasundhara added. Therefore, one must initiate daily acts of self-love that feel uplifting, regenerative, and energizing. Just starting every day by telling yourself something really positive can solely make a great impact. (ANI)

