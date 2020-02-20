Left Menu
Xiaomi crowdfunds Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 priced at Rs 1,299

The Mi Electric Toothbrush comes with an IPX7 waterproof design and rust-free plastic brush head that makes it easy to store.

The toothbrush runs for approximately 25 days on a single charge and can be charged using a USB type C connector. Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi launched today its much-awaited electric toothbrush in India. Named 'Mi Electric Toothbrush T300', the toothbrush has been launched under Xiaomi's crowdfunding program that requires a certain number of supporters for any project to be declared successful within the defined timeline.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush comes with an IPX7 waterproof design and rust-free plastic brush head that makes it easy to store. Xiaomi offers three different color options for the base rings that make it easy for family members to identify their brushes.

The toothbrush packs a super magnetic levitation sonic motor that vibrates 31000 times/min for powerful tooth cleaning without putting much effort. The soft and thin-tipped DuPont TyneX StaClean bristles effectively whisk plaque and other particles from within the teeth and gums.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush features two cleaning modes- Dual-Pro Brush mode for preferred style and pace while the EquiClean Auto Timer goes off after every two minutes, pausing every 30 seconds in between to let users switch sides.

The toothbrush runs for approximately 25 days on a single charge and can be charged using a USB type C connector. It also features an LED indicator that alerts about the battery and charging status.

Xiaomi India's official website says the shipping for Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 will commence from March 10. The device carries a price tag of Rs 1,299 and will be available for purchase via mi.com.

