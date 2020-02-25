Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diphtheria, tetanus booster shots unnecessary for adults who were fully vaccinated as children: Study

A new study has suggested that adults do not need tetanus or diphtheria booster shots if they've already completed their childhood vaccination series against these debilitating diseases.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 16:22 IST
Diphtheria, tetanus booster shots unnecessary for adults who were fully vaccinated as children: Study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A new study has suggested that adults do not need tetanus or diphtheria booster shots if they've already completed their childhood vaccination series against these debilitating diseases. The conclusion of this research published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases aligns with the World Health Organization's recent recommendations to only routinely give adults tetanus and diphtheria vaccines if they didn't receive a full series of shots as children.

However, in the U.S., the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices still recommends all adults receive booster shots every 10 years. Mark Slifka, Ph.D., and colleagues found no significant difference in disease rates between countries that require adults to receive tetanus and diphtheria booster shots and those that don't. The finding is the result of comparing data from millions of people from 31 North American and European countries between 2001 and 2016.

"To be clear, this study is pro-vaccine," says the study's lead researcher, Slifka, a professor at the Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine and the Oregon National Primate Research Center. "Everyone should get their series of tetanus and diphtheria shots when they're children. But once they have done that, our data indicates they should be protected for life." The paper follows research Slifka and colleagues published in 2016, which concluded the vaccine produced at least 30 years of immunity for the 546 adults in that study. As a result, the researchers recommended at that time to vaccinate adults against these diseases only every 30 years.

"Based on our new data, it turns out we were probably overly conservative back in 2016," Slifka now says. "Even though it looked like immunity could be maintained for decades, we didn't have direct evidence back then that this would translate into true protection against disease in the real world. "However, our new data provides the final piece to the puzzle. We now have evidence showing the childhood vaccination series can provide a lifetime of protection against both tetanus and diphtheria."

Tetanus, also known as lockjaw, is a bacterial infection that causes jaw cramping, painful muscle spasms, trouble swallowing and breathing, seizures, convulsions and, in severe cases, death. It is spread by bacteria commonly found in dirt or faeces, or on contaminated objects such as nails or needles. Tetanus-associated deaths almost always occur among unvaccinated people or those with incomplete or unknown vaccination history. Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that causes a thick covering in the back of the throat, which can lead to difficulty breathing, heart failure, paralysis or death. It is spread by exposure to infected people or in rare cases, infected animals. In an unvaccinated population, about one in 10 cases can be fatal. But more than 99.8 per cent of vaccinated people who are diagnosed with diphtheria and receive appropriate care survive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM meets Behbal Kalan incident victims' kin, promises time-bound probe

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met the families of the victims of the Behbal Kalan incident and promised that a time-bound Special Task Force STF investigation into the case would be taken to its logical conclusion...

Italy coronavirus outbreak spreads to Tuscany, Sicily

Rome, Feb 25 AFP Italys new coronavirus spread south on Tuesday to Tuscany and the island of Sicily, the civil protection agency said, reporting a surge in the number of infected people. Tuscany reported its first two cases, including one i...

Vipin Parmar to become new Speaker of Himachal Assembly

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Vipin Parmar is set to be appointed as the new Speaker of the state assembly after becoming the only candidate on Tuesday to file the nomination paper for the post. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur proposed his...

If you look back India has worked hard for religious freedom: Trump.

If you look back India has worked hard for religious freedom Trump....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020