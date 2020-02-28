Guide for facial hairstyles that go or are strict no-no with face masks

An interesting infographic issued by the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) back in 2017 can come in handy for guys with facial hair who wish to wear face masks or respirators to ward off the deadly coronavirus bug. A lush beard or a thick moustache can break the seal which the face mask should ideally form around the mouth and nose, reported The Verge.

To avoid this, the CDS infographic presents a plethora of facial hairstyles which are either considered safe or a strict no-no in a situation where donning these masks becomes a necessity. According to The Verge, the infographic suggests that any facial hair pattern or style that entirely fits within the boundaries of the mask and maintains the seal is good to go.

Also, the directives recommend that beards and face masks don't mix that well, so it might be a good idea to ditch them altogether or keep them as tiny as possible. Some of the illustrations in the list are funny enough to make you chuckle or even break into laughter, for instance, the unusual "Walrus" and "Fu Manchu" moustaches, or the comically old-school "Hulihee" beard. (ANI)

