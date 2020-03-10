Devotees celebrate 'Hola Mohalla' at Golden Temple, Amritsar

On the special occasion of 'Hola Mohalla' or Warrior Holi today, thousands of devotees thronged to seek blessings at the Golden Temple here. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh early this morning tweeted his greetings: " Warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #HolaMahalla. Our Guru, Sri Gobind Singh Ji envisioned Hola Mahalla to demonstrate martial skills of Sikhs. It's a proud celebration for all of us."

Hola Mohalla, which is celebrated for three days at Shri Anandpur Sahib in Anandpur. On this day the devotees at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, along with their families, bow down, listen to Gurbani, take a dip in the holy water and take the blessings of Guru Shahib. Holi being a holiday, people from across the country visit the centre of faith and spirituality to offer prayers at the Golden Temple.

One devotee said that even though the festival of Holle Mohalla is celebrated in Sri Anandpur Sahib, where they perform 'Gatka', the Indian martial arts associated with Sikhs of Punjab, but today he has come to seek the blessings of Shri Harmandir Sahib Guru Sahib. (ANI)

