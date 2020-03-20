Left Menu
Development News Edition

Here until the game ends, promises Nagpur Police as city fights COVID-19

As the state of Maharashtra has been put under an extensive lockdown due to the mounting number of COVID-19 cases, the Nagpur City Police promises to be there till the menace ends in a unique style.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nagpur (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:34 IST
Here until the game ends, promises Nagpur Police as city fights COVID-19
Nagpur City Police gave this concept a whole new meaning to the concept of "work from home" (Picture Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As the state of Maharashtra has been put under an extensive lockdown due to the mounting number of COVID-19 cases, the Nagpur City Police promises to be there till the menace ends in a unique style. The outbreak which has forced countless people to work from the confines of their homes hasn't managed to deter the Nagpur police officers from turning up at their workplace.

This became clearly evident when the police department posted a Twitter picture on Friday which showed the uniform-clad officials in face masks diligently "working from police station". The caption of the Tweet read: "Jab tak yeh khel khatam nahi hota, apun idharich hai" (until the game ends, we'll stay here). "#WorkingFromPoliceStation #NagpurPolice #AlwaysThere4U".

The image also came with the words "sacred duty" written over it. The post garnered appreciative and supportive comments from several Twitter users. The state of Maharashtra has till now registered in excess of 50 COVID-19 cases along with one casualty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S.Korea says, amid coronavirus

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020