Tata Sky Fitness offering free one-month access as India goes into lockdown

Tata Sky Fitness, a service provided by India's leading content distribution platform Tata Sky is offering free access for a month as people go into lockdown for three weeks to fight COVID-19 pandemic

In a tweet on Wednesday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, said, "Tata Sky Fitness is free for a month to help India stay fit. As we stay home in a 21-day lockdown, we must engage our family to stay healthy and fit."

Tata Sky Fitness is free for a month to help India stay fit. Tune to Channel 110. As we stay home in a 21-day lockdown, we must engage our family to stay healthy and fit. #Fitindia fights Corona even when staying at home. #IndiaFightsCorona #FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/QUmMMg0ZcB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 25, 2020

Tata Sky Fitness offers subscribers a fitness regime structured by the best trainers in the industry. From celebrity trainers and wellness experts to Bollywood stars' fitness secrets, from Power Yoga techniques to Pilates exercises, the service offers a fitness regime at the press of a button.

Available in Hindi, English, and Telugu, Tata Sky Fitness also offers Women's Special Tips, fitness for senior citizens, nutrition advice, celeb fitness secrets, and interactive sessions and health tools such as a calorie counter and a weight tracker.

