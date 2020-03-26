Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amul's new doodle urges people to 'stay healthy not hungry' amid lockdown

With a message of 'Stay Healthy. Not Hungry,' dairy brand Amul on Thursday dedicated its new cartoon to the 21-day-long lockdown imposed in the country by the central government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:23 IST
Amul's new doodle urges people to 'stay healthy not hungry' amid lockdown
Amul's new doodle (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

With a message of 'Stay Healthy. Not Hungry,' dairy brand Amul on Thursday dedicated its new cartoon to the 21-day-long lockdown imposed in the country by the central government to curb the spread of coronavirus. The new doodle featured the Amul mascot standing in her balcony holding a slice of bread with butter spread on it.

The mascot is seen standing in the balcony and peeping at the calm world outside as people remain in their houses to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. "Stay Healthy. Not Hungry. Lockdown in bread," said the cartoon indicating the importance of eating healthy during the tough times.

The cartoon was tweeted by Amul on Thursday with the caption, "#Amul Topical: On the 21 day nation-wide lockdown." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown for a period of 21-days as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Maharashtra CM welcomes Centre's economic package

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday welcomed the economic package announced by the Centre to ease the impact of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, saying it will provide relief to the poor and those working in the unorga...

Afghanistan to release 10,000 prisoners to slow spread of coronavirus

Afghanistan will release at least 10,000 prisoners above the age of 55 in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.The president has issued a decree that several thousand prisoners will be released soo...

Parisian opera singer belts out balcony tunes during lockdown

An opera singer in Paris is giving daily concerts from his balcony window to lift his neighbours spirits during the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Opera tenor Stephane Senechal has taken to opening hi...

IMF projects contraction of global output in 2020 and recovery in 2021

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday projected a contraction of global output in 2020 and recovery in 2021 as it asked the leaders of the G-20 countries to back a doubling of its USD 50 billion emergency financing capacity in the wak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020