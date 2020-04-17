RBI announcements will enhance liquidity, improve credit supply: PM Modi
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:04 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi lauded the announcements made by RBI today and said these measures will enhance liquidity and improve credit supply.

(With Inputs from PIB)
