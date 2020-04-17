RBI announcements will enhance liquidity, improve credit supply: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi lauded the announcements made by RBI today and said these measures will enhance liquidity and improve credit supply.

In a tweet, PM said, "Today's announcements by @RBI will greatly enhance liquidity and improve credit supply. These steps would help our small businesses, MSMEs, farmers and the poor. It will also help all states by increasing WMA limits".

(With Inputs from PIB)

