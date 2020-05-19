Standard Operating Protocol on movement of workers by trains issued

In continuation of the revised consolidated guidelines on lockdown measures it. 17.05.2020, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded workers by trains.

The SOPs allow movement of stranded workers by trains as under:

Ministry of Railways (MoR) would permit Movement of Shramik Special trains in consultation with MHA.

All States/ UTs should designate nodal authorities and make necessary arrangements for receiving and sending such stranded persons.

Based on the requirements of States/UTs, the train schedule, including stoppages and destination would be finalized by MoR. The same would be communicated by MoR to the States/UTs for making suitable arrangements for sending and receiving such stranded workers.

Publicity of train schedule, protocols for entry and movement of passengers, services to be provided in coaches, and arrangements with States/UTs for booking of tickets would be done by MoR.

Sending States/ UTs and MoR would ensure that all passengers are compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the train.

Social distancing to be observed by all passengers during boarding and travel.

On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State/ UT.

