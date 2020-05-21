Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michigan flooding displaces thousands, encroaches on chemical plant

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 07:22 IST
Michigan flooding displaces thousands, encroaches on chemical plant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland on Wednesday, displacing thousands of residents and spreading into a Dow Chemical Co plant in the riverfront city. By late morning, the company said, floodwaters were confirmed to be "comingling with on-site containment ponds" at the sprawling Dow plant, located just upstream from a Superfund hazardous waste cleanup site on the rain-swollen Tittabawassee River.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of "life-threatening" flooding as the Tittabawassee rose to historic levels. Parts of Midland, a city of some 42,000 residents about 120 miles (193 km) northwest of Detroit, were submerged under 5 feet (1.5 m) of water before the river crested a few feet lower than expected.

Mark Bone, chairman of the Midland County Board of Commissioners, said no injuries had been reported. But the flood posed a major logistical challenge to authorities already coping with the coronavirus pandemic, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for federal assistance. Some 10,000 people were evacuated throughout Midland County, Whitmer said, after days of heavy rain caused the Tittabawassee to overflow its banks and breach the Edenville and Sanford dams on Tuesday.

"Experts are describing this as a 500-year event," Whitmer told a news conference after a tour of the flood zone. She urged residents of low-lying areas to seek higher ground. National Guard troops assisted in moving some evacuees out of harm's way.

At an evacuation shelter inside Midland High School, about 2 miles (3 km) from the riverfront, volunteers and evacuees wore face coverings to maintain social distancing recommended for curbing spread of the coronavirus. One evacuee, 101-year-old Dot Costello, who fled her apartment with neighbor friends on Tuesday, said she was doing "fine," but wished she "had a TV to watch the news."

FEMA AND MILITARY A spokeswoman for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said engineers would be sent to both dams to assist authorities in an investigation into the cause of the breaches. The agency in 2018 revoked the hydropower-generating license for the Edenville structure, accusing its operators of various deficiencies.

Video footage of the flood zone showed high water lapping around buildings in downtown Midland, partly submerging bridges and roads. Several residents were seen kayaking through flooded streets. Dow Chemical, headquartered in Midland, said in a statement that all operating units, except for facilities needed for managing chemical containment, had been shut down.

The 1,900-acre (770-hectare) Dow facility sits just upstream from a site contaminated with highly toxic chemicals, including dioxins, spewed from the plant for decades during the manufacture of chlorine-based products, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. A multi-year project to clean up the waste under the EPA's Superfund program is likely to be completed next year, the agency said.

The EPA said in a statement its cleanup plan required Dow to conduct "post-flood assessment to determine if there is recontamination or if the constructed cleanup remedies have been damaged." An EPA assessment following a major flood in 2017 found that "impacts to the Superfund site were minimal," and Dow completed "necessary, minor repairs as required."

President Donald Trump, scheduled to tour a Ford Motor Co auto plant in Michigan on Thursday, said on Twitter he had dispatched teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. military to the flood-stricken area to lend support. Trump, who had encouraged protesters demanding that Whitmer ease coronavirus stay-at-home orders, tweeting a "LIBERATE MICHIGAN" message weeks ago, chided her again on Wednesday, tweeting: "Governor must now 'set you free' to help. Will be with you soon!"

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NBA to issue guidelines around June 1 on recalling players - report

NBA teams expect the league office to issue guidelines around June 1 allowing teams to begin recalling far-flung players in anticipation of resuming the coronavirus-disrupted season, ESPN reported. The US sports broadcaster said teams expec...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latin America has overtaken the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily coronavirus cases globally, representing a new phase in the virus spread.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 5.01 million peop...

Australian states argue over opening borders for domestic tourism

Australian state and territory leaders bickered on Thursday over whether to reopen internal borders, a major step to rejuvenating the countrys A80 billion 50 billion domestic tourism industry, as part of measures to ease coronavirus restric...

Athletics-Pole vaulters to make big screen debut at Duesseldorf drive-in cinema

Fans starved of live athletics action could consider bringing popcorn to an event in Duesseldorf next month with top pole vaulters set to compete at a drive-in cinema. Germanys top pole vaulters Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020