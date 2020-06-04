Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia launches $470 mln stimulus package for construction sector

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 06:16 IST
Australia launches $470 mln stimulus package for construction sector

Australia will give eligible residents A$25,000 ($17,323) to build or significantly renovate their homes, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, as Canberra moves to revive a construction sector badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed HomeBuilder, the package worth A$680 million ($471 million) is Australia's fourth economic stimulus package as it seeks to repair an economy that is now in its first recession in 29 years. Morrison said the package would support jobs and allow people to build a family home, a long-held dream for many Australians.

"We are going to keep that dream alive for them and the dreams alive of the jobs and the builders and apprentices and tradies (tradespeople), all of those who depend on this critical industry across the country," Morrison told reporters in Canberra. In 2019, around 1.15 million people were employed in construction, about 9% of the country's workforce, government data shows.

The scheme though is heavily restricted. Applicants will have to earn less than A$125,000 if they are single and A$200,000 if they are a couple, with limits on house values and recipients required to spend at least A$150,000 before being eligible.

Still, the government expects 27,000 applications and support the employment of 14,000 construction workers. "The package will see slabs poured in the second half of the year, meaning jobs are kept and houses built," said Graham Wolfe, managing director of the industry group, Housing Industry Association.

The latest stimulus package comes as COVID-19 cases slow to fewer than 20 a day. Australia has not reported a death from the disease for more than a week. It has recorded 102 COVID-19 deaths and almost 7,200 infections.

($1 = 1.4432 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Not seeing smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking of economy, Bajaj Auto MD tells Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Not seeing smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking of economy, Bajaj Auto MD tells Congress leader Rahul Gandhi....

Coronavirus strands merchant ship crews at sea for months

For nearly four months, Capt. Andrei Kogankov and his oil tanker crew havent set foot on dry land. With global travel at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian captain was forced to extend his normal contract. He ...

Seoul vows to stop border protests after Pyongyang's threat

South Korea said Thursday it planned to push new laws to ban activists from flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border after North Korea threatened to end an inter-Korean military agreement reached in 2018 to reduce tensions if Seoul fa...

Glad to be joining the first India-Australia virtual summit: PM Modi

India-Australia ties have always been close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of his first-ever virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday. Glad to be joining the first India-Australia Virtual Summit wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020