Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMD predicts heatwave in north-west region, heavy rainfall in west coast

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday has predicted heatwave conditions over the north-western region and heavy rainfall activity along the west coast in the upcoming days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:34 IST
IMD predicts heatwave in north-west region, heavy rainfall in west coast
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday has predicted heatwave conditions over the north-western region and heavy rainfall activity along the west coast in the upcoming days.

According to IMD, "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions expected over West Rajasthan and heatwave conditions over East Rajasthan and Punjab during next 2-3 days."

Whereas widespread rainfall activity very likely along the West Coast with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal Karnataka and Konkan & Goa during next 5 days, also predicted IMD. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Designers fashion a go-slow future for catwalks and collections

From Armani to Gucci, top fashion houses are re-designing their calendars to slow down the frantic pace of catwalk shows and new collections, as the coronavirus pandemic forces a rethink of the way the industry works.Luxury labels are scali...

Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage: Adityanath on Ladakh face-off

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakhs Galwan Valley displayed exemplary courage and their supreme sacrifice will always be...

Soccer-Artificial crowd noise a rebuke to fans, supporters groups say

Football supporters groups from around Europe have criticised attempts to liven up matches in empty stadiums by using artificial crowd noise, describing it as a rebuke to match-going fans. The fans said that the recent return of football fo...

Jaishankar tells Chinese foreign minister that Chinese side took premeditated action that was responsible for violence and casualties: MEA.

Jaishankar tells Chinese foreign minister that Chinese side took premeditated action that was responsible for violence and casualties MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020