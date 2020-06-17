IMD predicts heatwave in north-west region, heavy rainfall in west coast

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday has predicted heatwave conditions over the north-western region and heavy rainfall activity along the west coast in the upcoming days.

According to IMD, "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions expected over West Rajasthan and heatwave conditions over East Rajasthan and Punjab during next 2-3 days."

Whereas widespread rainfall activity very likely along the West Coast with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal Karnataka and Konkan & Goa during next 5 days, also predicted IMD. (ANI)