Kenya slips by one position, ranks 113 in World Prosperity Ranking

Kenya stood most strongly in Social Capital and enterprise conditions, whereas safety & security emerged as the weakest indicators for the country. Other notable gains were scored in institutional trust, macro-economic stability, health investor protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

Slipped from its previous rank, Kenya ranked 113th out of 167 countries in the World Prosperity Ranking, according to 2020's overall Prosperity Index released by Legatum Institute.

Media reports suggest that Kenya, which ranked 112th in 2019, has slipped one spot, but the country has improved on the rankings table by 8 places since 2010.

The Ranking was based on different factors, such as safety and security, personal freedom, governance, social capital, investment environment, enterprise conditions, market access, infrastructure, economic quality, living conditions, health, education, and natural environment. The country improved its score to 51 from 41 points in 2010. In the overall prosperity index, Social Capital, Enterprise Conditions, and Safety & Security emerged as pillar rankings.

Kenya stood most strongly in Social Capital and enterprise conditions, whereas safety & security emerged as the weakest spots. The other notable gains were scored in institutional trust, macro-economic stability, and health investor protection. It also witnessed additional progress in civil and social participation and the creation of a facilitative environment for business creation. The country registered notable gains in its scoring on institutional trust, macro-economic stability, health interventions, connectedness, property rights, and investor protection.

However, some indicators also took a hit including political terror and violence, freedom of speech and access to information, freedom of assembly & association, personal and family relationships, and social networks.

Based on 107 different variables, the Legatum Prosperity Index rankings analyze 167 countries across the world. Becoming the most prosperous nation in Africa, Mauritius held 44th position globally followed by Seychelles at 48th, Botswana at 76th, Cape Verde at 77th, and South Africa at 83rd position.

