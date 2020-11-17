Kenyans distressed over fixed one-way fares of newly-launched trains: Report

Kenyans have criticized the fixed one-way fare of Sh100 charged by Kenyan Railways to travel in the newly launched commuter trains, according to a report by the Nation.

According to the schedule released by the Kenyan Railways, the Nairobi commuter trains will run on a fixed schedule across the city. It will charge a flat fare of Sh 100 per passenger for each destination.

Angered by the decision of the railway ministry, Kenyans expressed their dissatisfaction with the off-peak hours' charges, particularly at a time when passenger services vehicles (PSVs) have lowered their fares.

The DMUs, traveling the five estates across Nairobi and its vicinities, will operate from the Nairobi Central Station. These DMUs will be designated to the recently upgraded stops.

A substantial proportion of 1.5 million people are expected to commute through the newly launched trains. The expansion will make commutation easier for the people traveling in and out of Nairobi every day.

However, a large number of Kenyans have urged the railway ministry to review the new fares, as a majority of the people have been paying Sh20 for short distances. They urged the authorities as they reportedly feel that the new fares are unrealistic and exploitative for them.