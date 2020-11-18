Nigeria: More demolition expected in Abuja, says FCT

The residents of Abuja are asked to be prepared for more demolition by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Development Control, according to a report by The Nation. Demolitions in the city have been ordered to address violations of Abuja's master plan, as per reports.

The Development Control authorities released the statement after a viral video of de-establishing a building in Wuse 2 went viral. In the video, the shop owner was disappointed as the bulldozer was trying to demolish the ground floor of his shop. This got the Nigerians fueled and they criticized the authorities.

FCTA reacted to it in a thread earlier this Tuesday saying that the authorities took the step due to the owner's disregard for the notice sent earlier. It stated that the developer disrupted the ground floor plans, as the plan was approved for car parking.

RESPONSE TO THE VIDEO SHOWING ENFORCEMENT ACTION ON A PLAZAThis action taken was due to the owner's continuous disregard of adequate notices served on him by FCTA Dept of Development Control.The ground floor was approved as a CAR PARK but the developer converted it to shops. pic.twitter.com/iNvdhu3kJ5 — Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) November 17, 2020

The authority also counseled that the developers ought to follow the approved plan if they don't want to face legal actions.

Muktar Galadima, the director of the Department of Development reacted to the video and reportedly said that some developers of the city took the time to construct illegal buildings and altered building plans.