South Africa: Taxi drivers go on strike; traffic disrupted

Taxi drivers in parts of South Africa have gone on a strike on Wednesday to deliver a message of grievance to the Transport Ministry and the President. Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) said that the protests are to draw the ministry's attention towards the COVID-19 relief funds for taxi drivers and "other related matters".

Amid the disruption, commuters have been urged to use alternative modes of transportation after the announcement made by the alliance.

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) reportedly said that the alliance will march to submit their demands in Fikile Mbalula's office, the Transport Minister of South Africa, and to the Presidency in Tshwane at Union Buildings.

Traffic disruptions have also been witnessed on key national highways including the Soweto highway as taxi operators have "blocked off" routes.

#TaxiStrike. Taxi operators have blocked off the N1 North at the N17, ahead of their planned protest march in Pretoria. Traffic is heavily backed up from Soweto Highway. Motorists are advised to avoid & to use Soweto Highway as an alternative route. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/tIux6LtciY — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) November 18, 2020

Commuters in various parts of the country were reportedly left stranded. Some of them took to Twitter to complain about the problems caused by the strike.

If u are heading to Germiston taxi rank for a taxi....please don't bother, Find an alternative transportat. Taxi people have to be the most selfish people I know 🚮🚮🚮 #Taxistrike pic.twitter.com/1Rmy3VG4rK — Depressed Soul (@_LwandleMwelase) November 18, 2020

Some also shared alternative modes of transport.